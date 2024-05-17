'Like Vladimir Putin...': Arvind Kejriwal's 'dictatorship' jibe amid Swati Maliwal row

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that India has been suffering from “dictatorship”. In an oblique remark directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he compared the situation in the country with Vladimir Putin's Russia's. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal (R) and Punjab's chief minister Bhagwant Mann (L) .(AFP file photo)

Arvind Kejriwal made the remarks while campaigning in Punjab. He said the alleged dictatorship in the country is not acceptable to him. He also said the Central government has been putting opposition leaders in jail.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"The dictatorship that is going on in our country is not acceptable. India has never seen such a period in the past 75 years, putting opposition leaders in jail," said Arvind Kejriwal.

He claimed Putin put opponents in jail or killed them and then conducted the elections.

"Like in Russia, (Vladimir) Putin had either sent all rival leaders in jail or got them killed and then conducted the elections and got 87 per cent votes. When there is no opposition, you will be the only one who will get votes," he said, per PTI.

Arvind Kejriwal pointed out that AAP leader Manish Sisodia has been in jail since February last year. He claimed the government has been harassing the Congress, TMC and MK Stalin's DMK.

Also read: Swati Maliwal's FIR: ‘Bibhav Kumar slapped, kicked, hit me on stomach’

"Put everyone in jail. Then only one party and one leader will remain but democracy will not survive. We do not have to let this happen," said Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court gave him a 21-day respite from jail through interim bail.

The apex court has asked Arvind Kejriwal to surrender on June 2, a day after the Lok Sabha elections ends.

The remark comes a day after the Delhi police registered an FIR against Arvind Kejriwal's secretary Bibhav Kumar for assaulting Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Swati Maliwal has accused Kumar of slapping and punching her in Arvind Kejriwal's drawing room. She claimed Kejriwal was inside the house when the incident took place.

On Thursday, during a joint INDIA bloc press conference, Kejriwal appeared to be avoiding the journalist's question on Swati Maliwal.