‘Like your son’: TVK chief Vijay reaches out to families of Karur stampede victims

Vijay, actor-politician, began, is reportedly reaching out to the families of the Karur stampede victims through WhatsApp video calls and assured them of his support. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay delivers a video message on September. 30, 2025. (PTI)

The stampede occurred on September 27 during a public rally led by the TVK chief, leaving 41 people, including women and children, dead and injuring over 60. The event drew a massive crowd, and preliminary observations suggested lapses in crowd management.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam or TVK party chief, who has been facing criticism for not visiting the affected families in person, had made the video calls on October 6 evening, one of the affected families told news agency PTI.

"He made the call to my son-in-law and expressed his heartfelt condolences. He expressed his regret over the incident and said it should not have happened. Also, he assured the family of his support," he told reporters in Karur.

Speaking to another family, Vijay consoled the woman saying, "I am like your son".

An unnamed source in TVK told the news agency that it was not clear if Vijay would visit Karur. “But he has asked the party members to reach out to the affected families,” he said.

SC to hear plea seeking CBI probe into Karur stampede

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear on October 10 a plea challenging a Madras high court order refusing a CBI probe into the stampede at Karur.

A bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran took note of the appeal of BJP leader Uma Anandan seeking a CBI probe into the stampede.

“A plea for CBI probe has been dismissed whereas a single judge has observed that he is not satisfied with the probe conducted (into the stampede)," a lawyer told the bench.

"List (it) on Friday,” the CJI said.

On October 3, the Madras high court formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the stampede at Vijay's political rally.

A total of 41 people died in the stampede, with police noting that the rally saw a turnout of 27,000, nearly three times the expected 10,000 participants.

Police also blamed a seven-hour delay by Vijay in reaching the venue for the tragedy.

(With inputs from PTI)