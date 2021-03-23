IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Liquor policy: Govt divides Delhi into 32 ‘zones’ to streamline excise earnings
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Liquor policy: Govt divides Delhi into 32 ‘zones’ to streamline excise earnings

New Delhi: The Delhi government has made some structural changes to the state’s excise policy to augment its liquor revenue, including dividing the city into 32 zones and ensuring allotment of licenses on a zonal basis
READ FULL STORY
By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:04 AM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government has made some structural changes to the state’s excise policy to augment its liquor revenue, including dividing the city into 32 zones and ensuring allotment of licenses on a zonal basis. The proposed policy, unveiled on Monday, also aims to recover projected revenues mostly through rationalisation of licenses as well as reducing duties and tax imposed on each bottle to “nominal rates”, apart from tightening protocols for issuing license to wholesale distributors, according to a document that HT has seen.

Delhi currently earns 6,574 crore each year through excise revenue. Through the proposed policy, the government plans to increase its annual revenue by 1,500-2,000 crore, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said in a press briefing on Monday.

Delhi currently has 849 liquor shops. These, however, are not equally distributed, which Sisodia said has proved to be an obstacle to the revenue Delhi earns through liquor trade.

He said. “There are some areas of Delhi where liquor is overserved and there are some areas of Delhi where liquor is underserved or unserved. This is the fundamental reason why in Delhi liquor mafias work. You all know that Delhi has 272 wards. Of these, 79 wards have zero liquor shops. Around 45 wards have just one shop.”

“Around 58% of Delhi is either unserved or underserved. Based on liquor sale distribution only 8% area of Delhi is normally served. There are around 37 wards where more than three liquor shops are present. On the other hand, there are 54 wards in Delhi where liquor is over-served some of these wards have more than 10 shops. This means in 20% of Delhi liquor is over-served. It is also to be noted that 50% of liquor shops in Delhi are present in just 45 wards. This clearly shows that in Delhi the liquor sale distribution is very unequal. The maximum revenue is coming from 189 liquor shops of just 46 wards. This also shows that from other areas misappropriation of revenue is taking place,” said Sisodia.

The government plans to keep the total number of vends intact, reshuffling them to ensure a more equitable distribution across 272 municipal wards in the city, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area and the Airport, which has been classified as a ‘special zone’.

“Delhi will be distributed into pre-defined zones. Each zone will have an equal number of A category, B Category and C Category wards. A category would be the wards where the vends have the history & potential for higher sale, B category would be wards with history & potential for medium-level sale and C category would be wards which have history & potential of low sales. This method of zoning will ensure that each zone operator will have a fair and equal chance of generating optimum revenue,” read the recommendations by a Group of Ministers (GoM) in the document concerning the excise policy.

Under the proposed policy, Delhi is supposed to be divided into 30 zones with 27 retail liquor shops in each. Other than that, the NDMC area will be one zone with 29 shops and the airport will be another zone with 10 retail shops.

It also recommended that wholesale licenses should only be to experienced distributors who cannot be into manufacturing of liquor and in retail trade. The government in its report cited that manufacturers and retailers doubling up as distributors or using proxies in distribution leads to lapse in duty collection that arise on trade of liquor in each level – starting from a distillery to a household or a bar.

The proposed policy also stresses on rationalising licenses. It has either merged or discontinued several licenses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Liquor policy: Govt divides Delhi into 32 ‘zones’ to streamline excise earnings

By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:04 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government has made some structural changes to the state’s excise policy to augment its liquor revenue, including dividing the city into 32 zones and ensuring allotment of licenses on a zonal basis
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Microbreweries likely to be allowed take-away and supply to bars

By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:02 AM IST
New Delhi: The proposed excise policy for Delhi allows microbreweries in the city to offer take-away services for draught beer, and supply to bars and restaurants by meeting certain protocols
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cabinet decided to inform the apex court to increase the cap on reservation on employment and education on the back of growing number of calls from several communities, seeking an increase in opportunities. (HC TIWARI.)
The cabinet decided to inform the apex court to increase the cap on reservation on employment and education on the back of growing number of calls from several communities, seeking an increase in opportunities. (HC TIWARI.)
india news

To increase cap on reservation, Karnataka to approach Supreme Court

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:23 AM IST
At least five other states --- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand --- in the country have decided to ask the highest court to increase reservation caps. The reservation in government jobs and education has been capped at 50% by the SC in a 1992 order by a nine-judge Constitution bench.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaze reportedly booked the hotel room with a forged Aadhar card using his photograph with fictitious name, said an NIA official.
Vaze reportedly booked the hotel room with a forged Aadhar card using his photograph with fictitious name, said an NIA official.
india news

Sachin Vaze stayed at 5-star hotel using forged Aadhaar card, fake name: NIA

By Manish Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:00 AM IST
NIA officials said that a team conducted a search in a room in the Trident hotel at Nariman Point where Vaze reportedly resided from February 16 to February 20
READ FULL STORY
Close
The petition was filed in the year 2019 by NGO Pravasi Legal Cell along with two victims fighting a legal battle against their truant grooms settled abroad.(HT file photo)
The petition was filed in the year 2019 by NGO Pravasi Legal Cell along with two victims fighting a legal battle against their truant grooms settled abroad.(HT file photo)
india news

SC notice to Centre on guidelines against runaway NRI grooms

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:42 AM IST
A petition stated that no help is forthcoming from embassies for Indian brides who are duped or abandoned by NRI grooms in foreign countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Supreme Court of India. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
File photo: Supreme Court of India. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
india news

SC notice to Centre on guidelines against runaway NRI grooms

By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:39 AM IST
A petition stated that no help is forthcoming from embassies for Indian brides who are duped or abandoned by NRI grooms in foreign countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials in the Union health ministry refuted allegations that the government had stopped the company from exporting its Covid-19 vaccine doses.(File photo)
Officials in the Union health ministry refuted allegations that the government had stopped the company from exporting its Covid-19 vaccine doses.(File photo)
india news

UK ‘blames’ SII for delay vaccines priority in India as cases surge: Officials

By Prasun Sonwalkar, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:38 AM IST
On Thursday, British health secretary Matt Hancock said a delayed delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines made by the Serum Institute, in addition to the need to retest them, would postpone its immunisation program.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of Parliament House complex, in New Delhi(PTI Photo)
A view of Parliament House complex, in New Delhi(PTI Photo)
india news

Row over Maharashtra minister rocks Parliament

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:33 AM IST
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned amid protests and the Lok Sabha also saw sharp exchanges between Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Shiv Sena MPs. In the Lower House, BJP MP Manoj Kotak demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
News of Mehta’s exit broke on Thursday (he resigned on March 15) and caused a stir among students, faculty, and the larger academic community in India and overseas.(File photo)
News of Mehta’s exit broke on Thursday (he resigned on March 15) and caused a stir among students, faculty, and the larger academic community in India and overseas.(File photo)
india news

Ashoka University students begin class boycott, demand changes

By Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:27 AM IST
While the students boycotted most of the classes during the day, nearly 900 students attended a scheduled class by Pratap Bhanu Mehta and discussed Karl Marx and his celebrated work Das Kapital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Amid rise in cases, state makes Covid negative report mandatory for travellers from Punjab, Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:26 AM IST
Bengaluru The Karnataka government on Monday made Covid-19 negative certificate mandatory for people travelling to the state from Punjab and Chandigarh, as a measure to contain the spike of infections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Bengaluru edu institutes new hotbed of Covid

By Arun Dev, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Educational institutions have become one of the most vulnerable spots for Covid-19in Bengaluru after several colleges reported a number of cases in the last two months, government officials said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru: An MCD worker sprays disinfectant inside a classroom at Maharani College of Arts and Science. (PTI)
Bengaluru: An MCD worker sprays disinfectant inside a classroom at Maharani College of Arts and Science. (PTI)
india news

Educational institutes become hub of Covid-19 clusters in Karnataka

By Arun Dev
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Officials say that educational institutions have been among most vulnerable sections with several institutions reporting Covid-19 clusters in the last two months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Palestinian health worker prepares a shot of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Gaza City on March 22, 2021. (AFP)
A Palestinian health worker prepares a shot of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Gaza City on March 22, 2021. (AFP)
india news

Covid-19: Panel to meet this week over Sputnik V approval

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:14 AM IST
An approval to Sputnik V will add a third inoculation to India’s arsenal of vaccines, which could be crucial in the fight against the pandemic at a time when the country is grappling with a resurgence in cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

UK ‘blames’ SII for delay Vaccines priority in India as cases surge: Officials

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Vaccine supplies to India have taken a priority as the country records a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, people aware of supply and sourcing have said, amid remarks from officials in the UK that appeared to blame delays in deliveries from Serum Institute of India for a shortfall in its estimated stock of doses
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Gandhi Peace Prize for Mujibur Rahman, late Sultan of Oman

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi:
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:11 AM IST
India on Monday announced the Gandhi Peace Prize for the years 2019 and 2020 will be conferred on late Omani Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said and Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, respectively, for their contributions to social and political transformation through non-violent methods
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP