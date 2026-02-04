‘Literal parking lot’: Commuters fume over 7-hour-long Mumbai-Pune Expressway traffic jam

An overnight traffic jam blocked the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday evening after a gas tanker turned turtle, officials said. The blockade halted the traffic movement for over seven hours causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters who were left stranded. Track updates on Mamata Banerjee's SC hearing The traffic jam left thousands of passengers stranded for hours on the road. (X/@AmreenAdv)

The vehicular movement on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway was brought to a grinding halt at around 5 pm and continued at least till midnight, with movement on both sides being halted for some hours. The cause of the traffic jam was reported to be a Mumbai-bound tanker propylene gas that overturned near the Adoshi Tunnel.

The incident led to heavy traffic snarls along the corridor. Traffic heading towards Pune was backed up till Khalapur toll naka, while congestion on the Mumbai-bound lane stretched for nearly 10-12km, HT reported earlier.

As the vehicles remained stationary near the accident site for several hours, passengers took to social media saying how they had no access to food, water, and toilet facilities four several hours. They also alleged poor handling of the traffic situation by the administration.