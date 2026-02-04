Mamata Banerjee in Supreme Court LIVE: Bengal CM inside courtroom, may argue case against SIR

Her likely appearance in the Supreme Court today would be an escalation of her ongoing confrontation with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Some key pointers to note:

Mamata Banerjee's plea in SC: In her plea against the SIR revision exercise in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has sought the quashing of all SIR-related orders issued by the ECI on June 24, 2025, and October 27, 2025, along with all connected directives.

SC bench to hear plea today: A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions, including those filed by Banerjee, Mostari Banu and TMC MPs Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen.

What SC said in last SIR hearing: The hearing which Mamata Banerjee will attend on Wednesday comes days after the Supreme Court issued directions to the ECI to make the SIR more transparent, accessible, and voter-friendly in West Bengal. “See the strain and stress going on for ordinary people. Over one crore people have been issued notices…we are going to pass some orders,” the bench observed on January 12.

SIR schedule in Bengal: The SIR was rolled out in West Bengal on November 4, 2025 and the draft electoral roll was published on December 16. The last date for submission of claims and objections was January 19. The final electoral roll is expected to be published on February 14, but the deadline may be extended given how the hearings in the Supreme Court go.