Mamata Banerjee in Supreme Court LIVE: Bengal CM inside courtroom, may argue case against SIR
Mamata Banerjee in Supreme Court LIVE: The West Bengal CM is expected to fight her own case in Supreme Court today. She is a trained advocate who has long opposed the SIR drive in the state and wants the upcoming Assembly elections in the state to be conducted as per the voting list of 2025.
- 10 Mins agoWhat apex court said in last SIR hearing
- 27 Mins agoBengal CM seated inside courtroom 1
- 37 Mins agoSIR done in ‘one-sided manner’, says Uddhav Sena MP, backs Trinamool supremo
- 44 Mins agoTrinamool supremo arrives at Supreme Court
- 53 Mins agoA quick look at the SIR schedule in Bengal
- 1 Hr 6 Mins agoWest Bengal headed to Supreme Court ahead of hearing
- 1 Hr 10 Mins agoWest Bengal CM seeks quashing of all SIR-related orders
- 1 Hr 31 Mins agoWest Bengal CM likely to appear in court to argue her plea
Mamata Banerjee in Supreme Court LIVE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at the Supreme Court on Wednesday for a hearing of her plea against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. Banerjee is a trained advocate who has long opposed the SIR drive in the state and wants the upcoming Assembly elections in the state to be conducted as per the voters list of 2025....Read More
Her likely appearance in the Supreme Court today would be an escalation of her ongoing confrontation with the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Some key pointers to note:
Mamata Banerjee's plea in SC: In her plea against the SIR revision exercise in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has sought the quashing of all SIR-related orders issued by the ECI on June 24, 2025, and October 27, 2025, along with all connected directives.
SC bench to hear plea today: A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions, including those filed by Banerjee, Mostari Banu and TMC MPs Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen.
What SC said in last SIR hearing: The hearing which Mamata Banerjee will attend on Wednesday comes days after the Supreme Court issued directions to the ECI to make the SIR more transparent, accessible, and voter-friendly in West Bengal. “See the strain and stress going on for ordinary people. Over one crore people have been issued notices…we are going to pass some orders,” the bench observed on January 12.
SIR schedule in Bengal: The SIR was rolled out in West Bengal on November 4, 2025 and the draft electoral roll was published on December 16. The last date for submission of claims and objections was January 19. The final electoral roll is expected to be published on February 14, but the deadline may be extended given how the hearings in the Supreme Court go.
