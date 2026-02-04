Propylene tanker overturns near Khandala, cripples Mumbai–Pune traffic

Traffic on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway was severely disrupted on Wednesday after a chemical tanker carrying propylene, a highly inflammable gas, overturned near the Adoshi Tunnel in the Khandala Ghat section, triggering an emergency response and causing massive congestion on both carriageways. Representational image.

The accident occurred around 8.30am on the Mumbai-bound lane. Soon after the tanker overturned, propylene began leaking, prompting authorities to activate emergency response mechanisms and deploy multiple agencies to the site to prevent any escalation.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and attempted to shut the tanker valve. However, officials said the leakage had not been fully contained at the time of reporting. A special response team from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) was also deployed to assist in controlling the situation and managing the hazardous material.

The incident led to heavy traffic snarls along the corridor. Traffic heading towards Pune was backed up till Khalapur toll naka, while congestion on the Mumbai-bound lane stretched for nearly 10-12km.

Authorities advised commuters to avoid the affected stretch and use alternate routes until the situation is brought under control. Suggested diversions included the Chandani Chowk–Tamhini Ghat–Raigad route for traffic heading towards Mumbai and the Aale Phata–Malshej Ghat–Thane route for commuters travelling in the opposite direction.

Traffic police and emergency services remained on high alert, and motorists were urged to cooperate and strictly follow advisories issued by authorities.