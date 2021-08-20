Home / India News / Highlights| Joe Biden pledges to Americans in Kabul: 'We will get you home'
Live

Highlights| Joe Biden pledges to Americans in Kabul: 'We will get you home'

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 20, 2021 11:58 PM IST

  • AUG 20, 2021 11:32 PM IST

    Joe Biden says he cannot promise what final outcome will be in Afghanistan

    US President Joe Biden said on Friday a large evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan is a risky operation and he cannot guarantee the final outcome.

  • AUG 20, 2021 11:13 PM IST

    Muharram observed in Kolkata sans processions

    Shia Muslims in Kolkata observed Muharram on Friday without taking out usual processions for the second consecutive year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • AUG 20, 2021 09:50 PM IST

    At least 9 Chinese nationals killed in massive explosion in Balochistan: Report

    At least nine Chinese nationals have been killed in a massive explosion reported in Pakistan's Gwadar, according to The Balochistan Post. The report suggests that a convoy of Chinese engineers was targeted in the blast.

    Click here to read more

  • AUG 20, 2021 09:36 PM IST

    'Double good news': Health minister Mandaviya says ZyCov-D 6th vaccine to be approved in India

    Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that ZyCov-D is the sixth vaccine, and the second indigenous vaccine, to be approved in India.

  • AUG 20, 2021 09:29 PM IST

    As jabs arrive, Covid-19 vaccination drive to resume in Mumbai tomorrow, says BMC

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Coporation said that the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai would resume on Saturday after receiving 150,000 Covishield doses and 10,240 Covaxin doses, reports ANI.

  • AUG 20, 2021 08:33 PM IST

    World must prevent collapse of Afghanistan, says Vladimir Putin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the world must prevent the collapse of Afghanistan, reports AFP.

  • AUG 20, 2021 08:16 PM IST

    J&K statehood, repealing farm laws among major demands in statement by opposition leaders

    Following the virtual meeting today, the opposition has demanded the central government to repeal the three farm laws and restore full statehood in Jammu and Kashmir in a statement, reports ANI.

  • AUG 20, 2021 07:23 PM IST

    Mamata Banerjee calls for opposition unity to defeat BJP in 2024 polls

    Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjeed urged the opposition leaders to set aside their difference and work together to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, reports PTI citing party leader.

  • AUG 20, 2021 07:07 PM IST

    Maharashtra reports 4,365 new Covid cases, 105 deaths

    Maharashtra on Friday reported 4,365 new Covid-19 cases and 105 deaths, taking the overall death tally to 135,672.

  • AUG 20, 2021 06:54 PM IST

    Soldier dies after falling into deep gorge in Poonch district

    A soldier died after falling into a deep gorge along the higher reaches of Pir Panjal Range in Poonch district. More details to follow.

  • AUG 20, 2021 05:57 PM IST

    Haryana govt to give 2 lakh financial assistance each to families who lost members to Covid-19

    The Haryana state government would provide 2 lakh financial assistance each to the families that have lost members to Covid-19 and earn less than 1.8 lakh per month, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in a reply in state Vidhan Sabha, reports ANI.

  • AUG 20, 2021 05:10 PM IST

    19 parties, including Congress, attend Opposition meeting

    As many as 19 parties, including the Congress, are attending the meeting of Sonia Gandhi with Opposition parties. They are -

    1. Indian National Congress

    2. TMC

    3. NCP

    4. DMK

    5. Shiv Sena

    6. JMM

    7. CPI

    8. CPM

    9. NC

    10. RJD

    11. AIUDF

    12. V.C.K

    13. Loktantrik Janta Dal

    14. JDS

    15. RLD

    16. RSP

    17. Kerala Congress Mani

    18. PDP

    19. IUML

  • AUG 20, 2021 04:47 PM IST

    FBI finds scant evidence US Capitol attack was coordinated, reports Reuters

    The FBI has found scant evidence that the attack on US capitol was coordinated, reports Reuters.

  • AUG 20, 2021 04:43 PM IST

    Congress leader Sonia Gandhi begins meeting with Opposition leaders

    The meeting between Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and the opposition leaders had begun, reports ANI.

  • AUG 20, 2021 04:30 PM IST

    Assam CM gives appointment letters to next of kin of police who died at gunfight in border with Mizoram

    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gives appointment letters to next of kin of the six police personnel killed during a gunfight at interstate border with Mizoram on July 26, reports PTI.

  • AUG 20, 2021 03:17 PM IST

    2 ITBP personnel killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh

    Two ITBP personnel were killed in a Naxal attack in Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh, reports PTI, citing the police.

    In the attack, which took place near the ITBP camp, Kademeta in Narayanpur district, assistant commandant Sudhakar Shinde and assistant sub inspector (ASI) Gurmukh lost their lives in the line of duty.

  • AUG 20, 2021 02:46 PM IST

    At least 12 labourers killed in Maharashtra as vehicle carrying them for a highway project overturns

    At least 12 labourers were killed in Buldhana district in Maharashtra as vehicle carrying them for the Samruddhi Highway project work overturns, reports PTI citing police.

  • AUG 20, 2021 02:34 PM IST

    1 killed, 2 injured in assault in Jammu's Digiana

    One woman was killed while two others were injured in an assault in Jammu. The Digiana police has taken cognizance of the incident. More details to follow.

  • AUG 20, 2021 02:03 PM IST

    UP lifts weekend curfew, markets to open like regular days

    The government in UP on Friday decided to lift weekend curfews as Covid-19 cases drop steadily. The markets are also allowed to open normally like weekdays.

  • AUG 20, 2021 01:43 PM IST

    Instagram, FB take down post From Rahul Gandhi's page that revealed the identity of rape victim


    Instagram and its parent company Facebook removed the post on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's page that revealed the identity of the parents of a minor girl who was raped and murdered in Delhi.

  • AUG 20, 2021 01:20 PM IST

    PM Modi recalls sacrifice of Imam Hussain on Muharram

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered the sacrifice of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain on the occasion of Muharram.

  • AUG 20, 2021 12:45 PM IST

    US evacuates about 3000 people from Afghanistan on Thursday

    The United States has airlifted around 3000 people from Afghanistan's Kabul airport on 16 flights, a White House official said.

  • AUG 20, 2021 11:43 AM IST

    Al Qaeda hails Taliban for emancipating Afghans

    It is back to square one for Afghanistan with al Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula (AQIP) praising their fellow terrorist group, the Taliban, for capturing Kabul with military force after evicting the US forces and Ashraf Ghani government. Read More

  • AUG 20, 2021 11:43 AM IST

    PM Modi lays foundation stone of multiple projects related to Somnath Temple

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of multiple projects in Somnath, Gujarat via video conferencing. The projects include Somnath Promenade, Somnath Exhibition Centre, Parvati Temple and reconstructed temple precinct of Old Somnath.

  • AUG 20, 2021 11:32 AM IST

    Rajnath Singh pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Parliament House today

  • AUG 20, 2021 11:30 AM IST

    Shashi Tharoor’s lawyers asked him to stay away from ‘media circus’

    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s legal team advised him to stay away from the “media circus” and avoid making any public statements that could create confusion and trigger public debate during the proceedings in the case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s alleged suicide, his lawyer Vikas Pahwa has said. Read More

  • AUG 20, 2021 10:46 AM IST

    Taliban play the Gestapo to consolidate Afghan rule

    The Taliban are consolidating their hold on Kabul by identifying and eliminating those involved with the security set-up of the previous regime while trying to work out a face-saver transitional government in lieu of recognition from the west.

  • AUG 20, 2021 10:37 AM IST

    2024 Lok Sabha elections to be discussed Sonia Gandhi meeting

    Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is set to join Sonia Gandhi's virtual meeting with all Congress state chief ministers. A number of issues including 2024 Lok Sabha elections and upcoming state elections expected to be discussed in the meeting, says Sanjay Sanjay Raut senior MP of Shiv Sena.

  • AUG 20, 2021 10:08 AM IST

    2nd terrorist killed in Pampore encounter

    Another terrorist neutralised by security forces during an encounter at Khrew in the Pampore area of Awantipora, J&K. Two terrorists neutralised so far.

  • AUG 20, 2021 09:26 AM IST

    India's Covid-19 tally rises to 32,358,829

    India's Covid-19 tally rises to 32,358,829 after 36,571 tested positive with the virus. The death toll jumped by 540 and now stands at 433,589.

  • AUG 20, 2021 08:50 AM IST

    Sydney extends lockdown, imposes partial curfew

    Sydney extended its two-month-old lockdown for another month and introduced a partial curfew Friday, as Australia's largest city struggled to contain a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

    New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the "difficult" decision, telling the city's population of five million it was time to "bunker down".

  • AUG 20, 2021 08:31 AM IST

    Congress nearing its end due to dynastic politics: Union minister

    Congress nearing its end due to dynastic politics, says Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav in latest attack against the party.

  • AUG 20, 2021 08:05 AM IST

    Son Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

    On the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, son Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to him at Veer Bhumi in Delhi.

  • AUG 20, 2021 07:55 AM IST

    Taliban ask Afghan imams to urge people not to try to flee at Friday prayers

    The Taliban have asked Afghan imams to try to counter negative reports about the group during the first Friday prayers and also urge people not to try to flee the country as tens of thousands of people are trying to escape since the hardline Islamist group seized Kabul on Sunday. Read More

  • AUG 20, 2021 07:25 AM IST

    President Kovind gives assent to General Insurance Amendment Act

    President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Act, 2021. The Act further amends the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Act, 1972.

  • AUG 20, 2021 07:24 AM IST

    India-US agree to have close coordination o Afghanistan situation

    "Productive call with Dr S Jaishankar today about Afghanistan. We agreed to continue our close coordination," tweets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

  • AUG 20, 2021 07:22 AM IST

    Taliban celebrate Afghanistan’s I-Day as locals intensify protest

    The Taliban celebrated the war-ravaged country’s independence day on Thursday by declaring that they defeated the 20-year-old United States led-invasion as they took over the country. The new independence day also commemorates the 1919 treaty which ended British rule in Afghanistan. Read More

  • AUG 20, 2021 06:57 AM IST

    One unidentified terrorist neutralised in J&K

    One unidentified terrorist neutralised in an encounter at Khrew, Pampore area of Awantipora. Operation is in progress. Details awaited, informs Jammu & Kashmir Police

  • AUG 20, 2021 06:10 AM IST

    Here’s how Facebook, Twitter are securing Afghan accounts amid Taliban takeover

    Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn have said they are securing the accounts of Afghan citizens to protect them against the Taliban after they took over Afghanistan. Read More

  • AUG 20, 2021 05:23 AM IST

    Taliban conduct raids at closed Indian embassies in 2 cities: Intel

    The Taliban visited the closed Indian consulates in Kandahar and Herat on Wednesday, searched cupboards in Kandahar for papers, and took away parked vehicles from both embassies, even as it conducts door-to-door searches in Kabul to identify Afghans who worked for NDS, the state-run intelligence agency. Read More

Taliban fighters patrol as two traffic policemen stand aside in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban celebrated Afghanistan's Independence Day on Thursday by declaring they beat the United States, as challenges to their rule ranging from running a country severely short of cash and bureaucrats to potentially facing an armed opposition began to emerge. (AP PHOTO.)
Taliban fighters patrol as two traffic policemen stand aside in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban celebrated Afghanistan's Independence Day on Thursday by declaring they beat the United States, as challenges to their rule ranging from running a country severely short of cash and bureaucrats to potentially facing an armed opposition began to emerge. (AP PHOTO.)
