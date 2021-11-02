Home / India News / Breaking News LIVE: India targets net zero emissions by 2070
Breaking News LIVE: India targets net zero emissions by 2070

  • Breaking News Updates November 2, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 05:36 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
  • Nov 02, 2021 05:34 AM IST

    India pledges new climate crisis goal: Net zero by 2070

    India will reach carbon neutrality by 2070, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced as part of a five-point action plan that included reducing emissions to 50% by 2030, making the boldest pledge on Monday at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, where he also urged developed countries to deliver on their promise of climate financing. Read More

Topics
breaking news
india news

Ex-minister Anil Deshmukh grilled by ED for 12 hours, arrested at midnight

The Bombay high court on Friday rejected Anil Deshmukh’s petition against the ED’s summons and for barring the agency from arresting him even as it said he was free to apply for anticipatory bail.
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 05:28 AM IST
By Neeraj Chauhan
india news

How the bad air battle turned the tide for once-thriving Sivakasi

There are at least 50 manufacturing sheds inside the campus, each painted in white with blue doors. The bigger sheds usually have four workers to a space, the smaller ones hold two. This year, several sheds are shut. The factory had 150 workers until 2020. It has between 50 and 70 now.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 01:48 AM IST
By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Sivakasi
india news

Ex-chief minister VS Achuthanandan in ICU, says Kerala hospital

VS Achuthanandan was admitted to hospital on Sunday night. The veteran communist leader has been inactive for the last few years due to his failing health.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 01:27 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
india news

Confusion over resignation of Punjab advocate general

On Monday afternoon, senior officials in chief minister’s office confirmed that Deol met chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and tendered his resignation. However, by evening APS Deol denied that he had resigned
Published on Nov 02, 2021 01:04 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
