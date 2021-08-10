Breaking News: Canada to extend ban on flights from India till September 21
The Union ministry of health and family welfare will provide an update on the latest number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country at around 9am. At 12:30pm, prime minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch Ujjwala 2.0 scheme by handing over LPG cylinder connections to beneficiaries from from Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba.
Follow all the updates here:
AUG 10, 2021 06:05 AM IST
Britain to relax travel curbs for climate meet
Britain likely to relax travel restrictions for 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26), reports Reuters.
AUG 10, 2021 05:19 AM IST
Canada to extend ban on passenger flights from India till Sept 21
Canada to extend ban on arriving passenger flights from India till September 21, reports Reuters quoting Canadian transport ministry.