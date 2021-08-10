Home / India News / Breaking News: Canada to extend ban on flights from India till September 21
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Live

Breaking News: Canada to extend ban on flights from India till September 21

Breaking News Updates August 9, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 10, 2021 06:05 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare will provide an update on the latest number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country at around 9am. At 12:30pm, prime minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch Ujjwala 2.0 scheme by handing over LPG cylinder connections to beneficiaries from from Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba.

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 10, 2021 06:05 AM IST

    Britain to relax travel curbs for climate meet

    Britain likely to relax travel restrictions for 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26), reports Reuters.

  • AUG 10, 2021 05:19 AM IST

    Canada to extend ban on passenger flights from India till Sept 21

    Canada to extend ban on arriving passenger flights from India till September 21, reports Reuters quoting Canadian transport ministry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
india news

PM Modi to launch Ujjwala 2.0 today

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 05:56 AM IST
The beneficiaries will receive LPG gas cylinder connections. The launch will take place virtually from Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba at 12:30pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ghulam Rasool Dar was the president of BJP Kisan Morcha of Kulgam district and was also serving as the sarpanch from Redwani village in the district.
Ghulam Rasool Dar was the president of BJP Kisan Morcha of Kulgam district and was also serving as the sarpanch from Redwani village in the district.
india news

LeT terrorists kill BJP leader, his wife in Anantnag: Police

By Mir Ehsan, Hindustan Times, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 05:25 AM IST
According to locals, the terrorists barged into the rented accommodation of Ghulam Rasool Dar (68) and his wife Jawhara Banoo (60) in Lal Chowk area, and shot at them from close range.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
india news

Breaking News: Canada to extend ban on flights from India till September 21

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 10, 2021 06:05 AM IST
Breaking News Updates August 9, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
“During the searches, various incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized from the premises of the suspects,” an NIA spokesperson said.(Representational image)
“During the searches, various incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized from the premises of the suspects,” an NIA spokesperson said.(Representational image)
india news

NIA raids 5 more J&K areas in JeI terror funding case

Agencies | By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 05:02 AM IST
The Centre banned the JeI for five years after the Pulwama attack, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were killed, under anti-terror laws on the grounds that it was “in close touch” with terror outfits and was likely to “escalate secessionist movement” in the region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.