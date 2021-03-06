LIVE: China reports 10 new cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours
The coronavirus caseload in the country has reached over 11.17 million with a death toll of 157,548, as of Friday, according to the Union health ministry data. The Covid-19 cases in the country are rising again in some parts of the country. Six states, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, are witnessing a spike in the daily coronavirus cases. These states have contributed more than 84 per cent to the active caseload of the country on Wednesday.
On the other hand, India has vaccinated more than 1.90 crore beneficiaries against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in 49 days.
Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19
The global coronavirus tally is over the 116 million-mark with the death toll crossing 2.5 million, as per the John Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. The US states have started easing several curbs imposed due to the pandemic. Theatres in New York, the second-largest movie market is set to open this weekend, Oregon, too, has issued an order to bring children back to school, theme parks and stadiums might also open in California in April. In Europe, the vaccine supply crunch has prompted Italy to take some major steps like refusing to export thousands of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to Australia. The World Health Organization will also be releasing its full report and summary on the origins of coronavirus this month. More than 283.5 million vaccines have been administered globally, as per the Oxford University's vaccine tracker, OurWorldInData.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAR 06, 2021 08:23 AM IST
WHO concerned about Brazil, warns others to not relax efforts
The arrival of Covid-19 vaccines should not tempt countries to relax efforts to fight the pandemic, top World Health Organization officials said on Friday, citing concern that Brazil's epidemic could spread to other countries, reports Reuters.
-
MAR 06, 2021 07:36 AM IST
US: Wisconsin reports first case of South African Covid variant
Wisconsin reported first case of South African variant of coronavirus on Friday. The strain is considered to be more transmissible and has shown reduced efficacy of some Covid vaccines, reports Bloomberg.
-
MAR 06, 2021 06:57 AM IST
China reports 10 new cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours
Mainland China reported 10 new Covid-19 cases on March 5, compared with nine cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday, reports Reuters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ITBP jawan killed in Maoist IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur
- It was the second Maoist attack in the last two days in Chhattisgarh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks Centre’s response to trace Army captain in Pakistani jail since 1997
- A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) asked the petitioner's lawyer to compile a list of similarly placed officers of the Indian armed forces still languishing in Pakistani jails.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
End dowry system: Leaders speak up after Gujarat woman allegedly dies by suicide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra adds over 50k new cases in 6 days: What ministers said on lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court restrains media from airing Karnataka minister's alleged sex tape
- The order was issued after hearing an injunction suit filed by Ramesh Jarkiholi’s lawyers on Wednesday. The suit had named 68 media houses, channels and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
British envoy says farmers' protest is India’s 'internal issue'
- High Commissioner Alex Ellis also said more debates on the farmers' protest should be expected around the world as India takes on a greater role on the global stage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: China reports 10 new cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours
PM Modi to address Combined Commanders' conference in Kevadia today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘No teeth’: SC wants stricter OTT rules
- Giving two weeks to the government to come back with its response, the bench then formally recorded in its order that one of the issues that has caught its attention is “uncontrolled and unscreened viewing of films” on Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Widen network, say experts as India aims to boost Covid vaccination drive
- The roughly 20,000 centres being used for the vaccine drive at the moment are hospitals, private as well as public, while many primary and secondary health centres at present are kept out of the programme.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Delhi rejects report as ‘misleading, misplaced’
- The external affairs ministry, which too rejected Freedom House’s report, also took exception to the depiction of Jammu and Kashmir in the map used in the document.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OCIs need nod for Tablighi, journalistic work: Centre
- A home ministry spokesperson said these rules prepared by the Foreigners’ Division were part of a brochure issued on November 15, 2019. The rules were consolidated and notified on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
K’taka ministers move court against airing of ‘defamatory content’
- After the allegations on Jarkiholi, there were unverified reports of several similar videos and other sex scandals against other cabinet ministers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India set to achieve Paris pact targets before deadline: PM Modi
- India is a signatory to the Paris Agreement under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM in 1st list; DMK-Cong hit stalemate
- On the other hand, the DMK’s stalemate continued with its main and long standing ally, the Congress, on seat sharing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox