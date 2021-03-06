LIVE: China reports 10 new cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours

The coronavirus caseload in the country has reached over 11.17 million with a death toll of 157,548, as of Friday, according to the Union health ministry data. The Covid-19 cases in the country are rising again in some parts of the country. Six states, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, are witnessing a spike in the daily coronavirus cases. These states have contributed more than 84 per cent to the active caseload of the country on Wednesday.

On the other hand, India has vaccinated more than 1.90 crore beneficiaries against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in 49 days.





The global coronavirus tally is over the 116 million-mark with the death toll crossing 2.5 million, as per the John Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. The US states have started easing several curbs imposed due to the pandemic. Theatres in New York, the second-largest movie market is set to open this weekend, Oregon, too, has issued an order to bring children back to school, theme parks and stadiums might also open in California in April. In Europe, the vaccine supply crunch has prompted Italy to take some major steps like refusing to export thousands of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to Australia. The World Health Organization will also be releasing its full report and summary on the origins of coronavirus this month. More than 283.5 million vaccines have been administered globally, as per the Oxford University's vaccine tracker, OurWorldInData.