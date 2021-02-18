LIVE: China reports 11 new cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours

The coronavirus caseload in India has surpassed the 10.9 million mark, the total active cases in the country stands at 1.36 lakh with total 10.6 million recoveries, as per the health ministry's data.

The country reported a significant development as all the states and Union Territories (UTs) recorded a decline in the number of active cases last month.

On day 34 of the vaccination drive and around 9.2 million beneficiaries are closed to be vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

With the rise in the new mutant strains of Covid-19, the government on Wednesday issued new travel rules and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for international travellers to restrict the spread of UK, South African and Brazil virus variants.

Globally, over 109 million people have been affected by the coronavirus, according to the John Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. As per, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres around 130 countries have not received a single dose of Covid-19 vaccines. Slamming the 'uneven and unfair' distribution of the vaccines, he said, 10 countries have administered 75 per cent of all the vaccines. The third lockdown in the UK has helped in controlling the proliferation of the virus, as per a study, but the prevalence of the cases still remains high. UK PM Boris Johnson is eyeing a cautious approach to re-opening the economy.