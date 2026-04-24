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‘Live together cordially’: PM Modi’s message for Muslim man whose boat he boarded for Hooghly darshan in Kolkata

During his visit to Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hired boats and clicked pictures near Hooghly River. 

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 01:06 pm IST
Edited by Akansha Purohit
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A boat owner in Bengal's Hooghly, whose boats were hired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the ghats, said that the PM gave him a message to “live together cordially.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a camera in a boat as he visits the Hooghly River, in Kolkata on Friday. (X)

Mohammed Iftikhar Ahmed told ANI that the arrangements of seven boats were made at short notice. He said that a man who works near the ghats asked him for seven boats, without specifying the reason.

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“He said it was nothing major,” Iftikar said, and later came to know that PM Modi was supposed to arrive.

He said that after taking a morning walk, PM came to the ghat and took his boat. "The PM said to us that we all should live together cordially," the boat owner was quoted as saying.

Another boatman, Gourango Biswas from Hooghly, told ANI that PM suddenly came, rented the boat, and went for a ride. Biswas said the Prime Minister arrived at around 7 am.

In the post, PM said that he also met the morning walkers and boatmen, applauding their “tireless hard work.”

His visit to Hooghly follows his roadshow from Howrah to Kolkata a day before. Prime Minister is actively campaigning for the BJP in the assembly elections, the first phase of which was held on Thursday.

The second round of the elections will be held on April 29, and the counting of votes will be on May 4.

 
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