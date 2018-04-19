CHOGM Live updates: Modi to attend Commonwealth summit today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) on Thursday at the Buckingham Palace.

Modi, who arrived in London on Wednesday, had meetings with British PM Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth apart from visiting a science exhibition with Prince Charles.

The Prime Minister also held a townhall event at Central Westminister Hall where he took questions from the audience and social media.

Modi will begin his day on Thursday by visiting the International Media Centre at Marlborough House.

Commonwealth summit schedule

The Commonwealth Summit will be formally opened by Queen Elizabeth at 10 am (local time) followed by an official welcome of the leaders of 53 Commonwealth nations by United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May and Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland.

The first one-hour executive session will be held at the Lancaster House at 12:15 pm (Local time) followed by the second executive session at 2:30 pm.

On the sidelines of the Executive sessions, various bilateral meetings will also be held among the Commonwealth leaders.

Solomon Islands prime minister Rick Houenipwela, prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne, and Saint Lucia prime minister Allen Chastanet are scheduled to hold a meeting.

The president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, will also conduct a bilateral meeting.

Later Gambian president Adama Barrow, Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull, PM Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago, Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth, PM Danny Faure of Seychelles and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina will meet in the evening.

Queen Elizabeth will host a dinner reception for all the Commonwealth leaders at night.