IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / LIVE: Negative RT-PCR test mandatory for entry in West Bengal for passengers from Maharashtra, 3 other states from Feb 2
Volunteers distributing pamphlets during an awareness campaign on the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on a street in Mumbai.
Volunteers distributing pamphlets during an awareness campaign on the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on a street in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
Live

LIVE: Negative RT-PCR test mandatory for entry in West Bengal for passengers from Maharashtra, 3 other states from Feb 2

Citizens above 60 and 45 years of age with co-morbidities will be vaccinated in government and private hospitals from Monday, the Cabinet has decided. Those opting for government clinics will be vaccinated for free.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:17 PM IST

India has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases starting from February after following a declining trend. On Tuesday, the country recorded 10,584 new coronavirus cases with 13,255 recoveries and 78 deaths, as per the data provided by the Union health ministry.

Six states in the country have been contributing to more than 84 per cent of the coronavirus caseload with Maharashtra and Kerala at the top. With the rise in the cases, many states are reinstating curbs to contain the spread of the deadly virus. While the Maharashtra government will decide whether to impose statewide restrictions again in a few days, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has restricted public gatherings from March 1; Madhya Pradesh has also decided to ban protests and public gatherings.

The coronavirus caseload of the country stands at more than 11 million.


Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19


Globally, the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has affected more than 112 million people, as per the John Hopkins University Covid-19 tracker. In the wake of the rising spread of the coronavirus mutant, the UK has banned non-essential travel to and from the country till May 17. In the US where the deaths from the disease have crossed over 500,000, the Biden administration has decided to announce a program to send masks to disadvantaged sections of the US community to curb the spread of the virus.

Follow all the updates here:

  • FEB 24, 2021 09:17 PM IST

    WB makes RT-PCR tests mandatory for Kerala, Maha, K'taka, Telangana

    West Bengal on Wednesday made RT-PCR tests mandatory for arrivals from Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka, owing to the high number of cases in some of the states.

  • FEB 24, 2021 08:29 PM IST

    1,167 new Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, 8,807 in Maharashtra in 24 hours

    Mumbai recorded 1,167 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, after two days of fall in the number of daily cases. The state of Maharashtra too witnessed a huge spike, after it reported 8,807 new cases in the span of 24 hours.


    Read More

  • FEB 24, 2021 06:08 PM IST

    Odisha govt issues guidelines for vaccinating senior citizens and people with co-morbidities

  • FEB 24, 2021 04:44 PM IST

    Ghana is the first country to receive vaccines through COVAX

    Ghana has become the first country in the world to receive free vaccinations through the UN backed COVAX alliance. 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India landed at the country on Wednesday.

  • FEB 24, 2021 03:16 PM IST

    Cabinet has decided to start second phase of Covid-19 vaccination from Monday

    Citizens above 60 and 45 years of age with co-morbidities will be vaccinated in government and private hospitals from Monday, the Cabinet has decided. Those opting for government clinics will be vaccinated for free.

  • FEB 24, 2021 01:56 PM IST

    France getting enough Covid-19 vaccines to achieve target: Minister

    France is receiving enough doses of Covid-19 vaccine to reach the government's target of vaccinating 15 million people by the end of June, Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told LCI television on Wednesday, reports Reuters.

  • FEB 24, 2021 01:24 PM IST

    Poland to announce new regional Covid-19 curbs

    Poland will announce new regional coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said, as daily infections rise steeply, reports Reuters.

  • FEB 24, 2021 12:20 PM IST

    SEC to discuss Dr. Reddy's application for emergency use approval of Sputnik V Covid vaccine

    The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's (CDSCO) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) is going to meet on Wednesday afternoon to discuss Dr Reddy's Laboratories application seeking emergency use approval (EUA) for SputnikV, a Russian Vaccine, reports ANI.

  • FEB 24, 2021 11:10 AM IST

    Thailand secures first doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine

    Thailand received on Wednesday its first 200,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac, the country's first batch of coronavirus vaccines, with inoculations set to begin in a few days, reports Reuters.

  • FEB 24, 2021 10:47 AM IST

    Some states in Australia ease curbs after weeks of no Covid-19 cases

    Two Australian states will loosen restrictions on dancing at indoor venues and ease other curbs from Friday after several weeks of no Covid-19 cases, reports Reuters.

  • FEB 24, 2021 10:08 AM IST

    Andaman reports one new case of Covid-19

    The coronavirus tally in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,016 as one more person has tested positive for the disease in the union territory, a health department official said on Wednesday, reports PTI.

  • FEB 24, 2021 09:39 AM IST

    India reports 13,742 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

    India reports 13,742 new Covid-19 cases and 104 deaths in last 24 hours. Active coronavirus caseload stands at 1.46 lakh, as per Union health ministry.

  • FEB 24, 2021 08:58 AM IST

    Cambodia reports 40 new Covid-19 cases

    Cambodia reported 40 new cases as infections continue to climb in the Southeast Asian country, reports Bloomberg.

  • FEB 24, 2021 08:00 AM IST

    South Korea reports 440 new Covid-19 cases

    South Korea reported 440 more cases of Covid-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 88,120, reports ANI.

  • FEB 24, 2021 07:25 AM IST

    China reports 11 new Covid-19 cases

    Mainland China reported 11 new Covid-19 cases on Feb 23, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday, reports Reuters.

  • FEB 24, 2021 07:03 AM IST

    Mexico doing better than US on Covid-19: Mexican President

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that his country is doing better than the United States in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, even though Mexico’s per capita death rate is probably higher and the country has vaccinated less than 1% of its population, reports AP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19
e-paper
Army troopers near the encounter site in Shalgul forests in Anantnag district on Wednesday.(ANI)
Army troopers near the encounter site in Shalgul forests in Anantnag district on Wednesday.(ANI)
india news

2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’ Anantnag

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:17 PM IST
  • The police said they were ascertaining the identities and affiliation of the two terrorists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the wildlife conservationist, the dominance of the costs of human casualties rationalises the innate fear and respect towards large species like elephants displayed by those living with wildlife in India(Representative Image/HT File Photo)
According to the wildlife conservationist, the dominance of the costs of human casualties rationalises the innate fear and respect towards large species like elephants displayed by those living with wildlife in India(Representative Image/HT File Photo)
india news

Lives lost to wildlife-human conflict inadequately compensated in India: Study

Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri | PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:16 PM IST
  • The research says the average compensation paid for human death in the country is 1,91,437, and the average compensation paid for injury is 6,185.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commuters at Kurla railway station after Central Railways resumed local train service for essential staff. (HT file)
Commuters at Kurla railway station after Central Railways resumed local train service for essential staff. (HT file)
india news

News updates from HT: Railways ministry clarifies fare hike and all latest news

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indian response called on the UN Human Rights Council to call on Pakistan to take “credible and irreversible steps” to end state-sponsored terrorism and dismantle terrorist infrastructure. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation)
The Indian response called on the UN Human Rights Council to call on Pakistan to take “credible and irreversible steps” to end state-sponsored terrorism and dismantle terrorist infrastructure. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation)
india news

India rejects Pakistan's criticism of human rights situation in Kashmir at UNHRC

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • India’s “right of reply” to the Pakistani minister’s speech was delivered by Seema Pujani, second secretary in the permanent mission to the UN.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pradeep Panigrahy (in pink shirt) was arrested in December for his alleged involvement in a job scam.(HT PHOTO)
Pradeep Panigrahy (in pink shirt) was arrested in December for his alleged involvement in a job scam.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Odisha MLA arrested in job scam gets bail, but will remain in jail

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:33 PM IST
  • Despite the bail, Pradeep Panigrahy will not be released from prison as three other cases of fraud have been filed by the people of Ganjam district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wheat production is estimated to rise to a record 109.24 MT in 2020-21 from 107.86 MT in the previous year, while output of coarse cereals is likely to increase to 49.36 MT from 47.75 MT.(HT file photo)
Wheat production is estimated to rise to a record 109.24 MT in 2020-21 from 107.86 MT in the previous year, while output of coarse cereals is likely to increase to 49.36 MT from 47.75 MT.(HT file photo)
india news

India's foodgrain output to rise 2% in 2020-21: Govt

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:29 PM IST
In the 2019-20 crop year, the country's foograin output (comprising wheat, rice, pulses and coarse cereals) stood at a record 297.5 million tonnes (MT).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi PM Modi said in the seminar that most public sector enterprises incur losses and that burdens the economy (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi PM Modi said in the seminar that most public sector enterprises incur losses and that burdens the economy (PTI Photo)(PTI)
india news

'Govt has no business to be in business': PM Modi bats for privatisation

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • Reiterating his government’s stance on privatisation, the Prime Minister said, “We have made it clear in the new public sector enterprise policy that government will have limited role in only four strategic sectors and all other public sector units can be privatised.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian passport and authentic indian tricolour flag made up of khadi or pure cotton material - Stock image(HT Archive)
Indian passport and authentic indian tricolour flag made up of khadi or pure cotton material - Stock image(HT Archive)
india news

Cyberabad cops bust racket in Telangana after fraudulent issue of 72 passports

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:18 PM IST
  • Cyberabad police have arrested eight people in the passport scam, including two policemen who were responsible for verifying applications.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DMK will never allow this disgraceful situation created by the chief minister for women working in the Tamil Nadu police, said DMK's MK Stalin.
DMK will never allow this disgraceful situation created by the chief minister for women working in the Tamil Nadu police, said DMK's MK Stalin.
india news

Tamil Nadu IPS officer accuses colleague of sexual harassment during CM’s trip

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:25 PM IST
The IPS officer accused of sexual harassment has been placed under 'compulsory wait' and a committee constituted to inquire into allegations levelled by the woman IPS officer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy(Twitter)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy(Twitter)
india news

'TDP-sponsored': BJP on hurling of footwear at party leader during TV debate

Written by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:04 PM IST
The debate on the state cabinet's decision to extend government guarantee for raising Rs3,000 crore from banks for taking up Amaravati projects was aired on Telugu news channel ABN Andhrajyothi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old climate activist, leaves after an investigation at National Cyber Forensic Lab, in New Delhi, February 23, 2021. (REUTERS)
Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old climate activist, leaves after an investigation at National Cyber Forensic Lab, in New Delhi, February 23, 2021. (REUTERS)
india news

After court rap over Disha's arrest, Delhi Police chief explains intent

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:56 PM IST
Ravi was arrested on the charges of sedition for allegedly sharing a 'toolkit' - a Google document - in favour of the ongoing farmers' protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Railways.(PTI file)
Indian Railways.(PTI file)
india news

Railways ministry clarifies on fare hike: 'Aim to prevent crowding during Covid'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:44 PM IST
The railways said that they aim to constantly increase the number of passenger trains in a phased manner. Regular trains had been stopped on March 22 last year after the nationwide lockdown was imposed to counter the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women police commandos demonstrating their skills at their launch on Wednesday in Dehradun.(HT PHOTO)
Women police commandos demonstrating their skills at their launch on Wednesday in Dehradun.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Uttarakhand becomes fourth state with women’s police commando unit

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:41 PM IST
  • The 22 women commandos have been trained in rock climbing, counter-terrorism, bomb disposal, unarmed combat and others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
General Manoj Mukund Naravane’s comments came four days after Indian and Chinese generals held talks in eastern Ladakh and agreed to resolve outstanding issues at friction points on the LAC. (ANI PHOTO).
General Manoj Mukund Naravane’s comments came four days after Indian and Chinese generals held talks in eastern Ladakh and agreed to resolve outstanding issues at friction points on the LAC. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

‘De-escalation in Ladakh still a long way off’: General Naravane

By Rahul Singh | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:18 PM IST
The disengagement will be phased, coordinated and verified at all friction points. The first round of disengagement at Pangong Tso involved pulling back troops deployed eyeball-to-eyeball on the Finger 4 ridgeline and withdrawing soldiers holding positions on the Kailash range on the south bank.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi holds a ‘gamosa’ with anti-CAA messages at a recent event.(HT PHOTO)
Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi holds a ‘gamosa’ with anti-CAA messages at a recent event.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Assam Congress collects over 1 lakh ‘gamosas’ with anti-CAA message

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • The Congress has declared that it won’t allow imposition of the legislation, which eases rules of citizenship for religious minorities from Muslim-majority nations Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, in the state if it comes to power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac