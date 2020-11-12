LIVE: FM launches credit guarantee support scheme for healthcare, 26 sectors

india

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently addressing a press briefing.

The finance minister started her address by saying that the Indian economy has been witnessing a strong recovery adding that a stronger growth is expected in the third quarter.

Through the means of a presentation, Sitharaman is gave details about the progress of key items falling under Atmanirbhar 1.0. She is now currently giving details about the progress of key items under Atmanirbhar 2.0

Her address comes a day after the Centre approved a Rs 2 lakh crore production-linked incentive (PLI) package to boost demand in India. Union minister Prakash Javadekar had said that the purpose of the PLI scheme is to make the country a global manufacturing hub.

-FM launches credit guarantee support scheme for healthcare, 26 sectors

Sitharman launched a credit guarantee support scheme for healthcare and 26 sectors that are stressed due Covid-19 crisis . Entities will get additional credit up to 20% of outstanding credit, repayment can be done in five years’ time (1 year moratorium + 4 years repayment), she added.

-Existing Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme extended till 31st March 2021: Sitharaman

The Union finance minister said that existing Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme which is a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat has been extended till 31st March, 2021 adding that the loan is fully guaranteed and collateral free.

-‘Scheme being launched to incentivise job creation during virus recovery phase’: Sitharman

Nirmala Sitharaman during her press briefing said that a new scheme named ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana’ is being launched to incentivise creation of new employment opportunities during the coronavirus (Covid-19) recovery phase.

If new employees of requisite number are recruited from October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, the establishments will be covered for the next two years: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

This scheme will be applicable for those joining employment in EPFO registered establishments on monthly wages less which than Rs 15,000 per month, she added.

- Rs 1.32 L-cr given to 39.7 lakh taxpayers as Income Tax refunds, says FM

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharman added that Rs 1,32,800 crores has gone as income-tax refunds to 39.7 lakh taxpayers.

-Sitharaman gives details about progress of key items under Atmanirbhar Abhiyaan 2.0

The finance minister started discussing the progress of key items under Atmanirbhar Abhiyaan 2.0. Sitharman said a festival advance has been launched under which SBI Utsav cards are being distributed.

A total amount of Rs 25,000 crores has been provided as additional capital expenditure to the ministry of road transport and the ministry of defence, she added

11 states have been sanctioned Rs 3,621 crores as an interest-free loan towards capital expenditure, Sitharaman said.

-‘Rs 7,227 crores disbursed to NBFCs/HFC’: Finance minister

Nirmala Sitharaman while giving details of the progress of key items under Rs 7,227 crores said a total amount of Rs 7,227 crores has been disbursed to Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and Housing finance companies (HFCs).

She added that under the Emergency Credit Liquidity Guarantee Scheme, a total amount of Rs 2.05 lakh crores has been sanctioned to 61 lakh borrowers, out of which Rs 1.52 lakh crores has been disbursed.

- Credit boost has been given to 2.5 crore farmers through Kisan Credit Cards, ₹ 1.4 lakh crore has been distributed to farmers: Sitharaman

While speaking about Kisan Credit Cards, the finance minister aid that a credit boost has been given to 2.5 crore farmers through these cards and Rs 1.4 lakh crores has been distributed to farmers.

- Work has commenced to start a portal for migrant workers, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman said the labour ministry along with the finance ministry and other concerned ministries are working together closely with the States, and the work has commenced on creating a portal for migrant workers.

- Sitharaman gives details about progress of key items under Atmanirbhar Abhiyaan 1.0

The finance minister through a presentation gave details of progress of some key items under the Atmanirbhar Abhiyaan 1.0. She said under One Nation-One Ration Card- a total of 68.6 crore beneficiaries are covered who have an option to lift their food grains from any FPS of any choice in the 28 states and union territories (UTs) brought under the national portability of ration cards from September 1, 2020.

While giving details about the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) , she said around 14 lakh loans have been sanctioned under the scheme for street vendors.

- Strong growth expected in third quarter: Sitharaman

The Union finance minister said that a stronger growth is expected in the third quarter.

- The economy is seeing a strong recovery, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her press briefing said that the Indian recovery is in a state of strong recovery. The energy consumption trended higher in October at 12 per cent YoY, she said. Sitharaman also added that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for October grossed at 1.05 lakh crore- 10 per cent YoY.

-Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins addressing the press briefing

Union finance minister Niramala Sitharaman started addressing a press briefing this afternoon which comes a day after the Centre approved a Rs 2 lakh crore production-linked incentive (PLI) package to boost demand in India.