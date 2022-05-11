Home / India News / Delhi high court delivers split verdict on criminalisation of marital rape
Delhi high court delivers split verdict on criminalisation of marital rape

  • Marital Rape Verdict LIVE: Exception 2 of Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code decriminalises marital rape and mandates that sexual intercourse by a man with his wife is not rape.


Updated on May 11, 2022 03:33 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday delivered split verdict on criminalisation of marital rape. Favouring the criminalisation, Justice Rajiv Shakdher said 

that IPC 375 is violative of article 14 and C and therefore should be struck down. Justice Hari Shankar, meanwhile, disagreed with Justice Shakdher and said that the provision does not violate any law and would continue to exist.

The petitioners now have an option to move to the Supreme Court. 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 11, 2022 03:33 PM IST

    ‘Shouldn’t follow west blindly': What Centre has been saying

    Earlier this year in January, the union government-led by Bharatiya Janata Party told the Delhi high court that just because other countries, mostly western, have criminalised marital rape does not necessarily mean India should follow them blindly. Read the story here

  • May 11, 2022 03:09 PM IST

    Union minister Smriti Irani said this on criminalisation of marital rape

    During a session in the Parliament on February 2, Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, in response to Communist Party of India member of Parliament Binoy Viswam’s supplementary query on marital rape, had said that the protection of women and children is a priority but condemning every marriage as violent and every man a rapist is not advisable.

  • May 11, 2022 03:06 PM IST

    What govt says on marital rape

    Earlier, the central government had stated that considering the social impact involved, intimate family relations being the subject matter, and this Court not having the privilege of being fully familiarised with ground realities prevailing in different parts of society of this large, populous and diverse country, taking a decision merely based upon the arguments of a few lawyers may not serve the ends of justice.

  • May 11, 2022 03:03 PM IST

    Petitioner likely to move to SC: Report

    Karuna Nundy, one of the lawyers fighting to criminalise marital rape, says will move the Supreme Court, reported NDTV. 

  • May 11, 2022 02:51 PM IST

    What law says on marital rape

    The petitioners had challenged the constitutionality of the marital rape exception under Section 375 IPC (rape) on the ground that it discriminated against married women who are sexually assaulted by their husbands. Under the exception given in Section 375 of the IPC, sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his wife, the wife not being minor, is not rape.

  • May 11, 2022 02:46 PM IST

    Who said what

    According to the order passed by Justice Rajiv Shakdher, husbands can be held criminally liable for sexual relations without the consent of the wife while Justice C Harishankar showed disagreement with this view.

  • May 11, 2022 02:44 PM IST

    Exception 2 of Section 375 of the IPC

    Exception 2 of Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code decriminalises marital rape and mandates that sexual intercourse by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under 18 years of age, is not rape.

  • May 11, 2022 02:36 PM IST

    Delhi HC grants liberty to petitioners to move to SC

    Following the split verdict, the Delhi high court granted liberty to the petitioners to move the Supreme Court on this matter. 

  • May 11, 2022 02:27 PM IST

    Delhi high court delivers split verdict on criminalisation of marital rape

    Delhi high court delivers split verdict on marital rape, while Justice J Rajiv Shakdher rules in favour of striking down IPC provision, Justice Hari Shankar say it doesn’t violate any law

  • May 11, 2022 02:25 PM IST

    Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape today

    The Delhi high court will deliver its verdict on Wednesday on a bunch of petitions seeking to criminalise marital rape.

