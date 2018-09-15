Live: PM Modi says ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ a historic movement to fulfill Gandhi’s dream of clean India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched on Saturday “Swachhata Hi Seva Movement” to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary on October 2.

Terming it a historic movement to fulfil Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of a clean India, PM Modi launched the movement while interacting with volunteers from across the nation via video conferencing.

He also said that only by building toilets India won’t become clean, rather cleanliness is a habit which one has to adapt and follow everyday.

Modi, in a series of tweets on September 12, had urged people to join the movement and create a “Swachh Bharat”. He had written personalised letters to around 2000 citizens from different walks of life inviting them to join the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ and strengthen the Swachh Bharat Mission.

“On October 2, we mark the start of Gandhi Ji’s 150th birth anniversary. It is also the day Swachh Bharat Mission completes 4 years of being a historic mass movement aimed at fulfilling Bapu’s dream of a Clean India. I salute all those working towards a Swachh Bharat!” he had said.

Modi’s $20 billion “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan or Clean India Mission” aims to construct 111 million latrines in five years. Almost 80 million household toilets are estimated to have been built since Modi’s 2014 pledge to ensure universal sanitation coverage by October 2019.

Here are live updates on the launch of “Swachhata Hi Seva Movement”:

12:00 pm IST PM Modi sweeps premises of school in Delhi’s Paharganj Prime Minister Narendra Modi sweeps the premises of Baba Sahib Ambedkar Higher Secondary School in Paharganj as a part of the Swachhata Hi Seva Movement. #WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sweeps & cleans the premises of Baba Sahib Ambedkar Higher Secondary School in Delhi's Paharganj as a part of #SwachhataHiSeva movement. pic.twitter.com/sqjN7zxGmg — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018





11:55 am IST Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan cleans parts of Delhi’s Vasant Vihar Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan cleans parts of Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area as a part of the Swachhata Hi Seva Movement. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan cleans parts of Delhi’s Vasant Vihar. (ANI/Twitter)





11:50 am IST Rajnath Singh sweeps streets in Faridabad Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday began sweeping the streets in Faridabad as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva Movement. Union home minister Rajnath Singh sweeps the streets in Faridabad. (ANI/Twitter)





11: 30 am IST Only building toilets won’t make India clean, cleanliness is a habit: PM Modi Terming it a historic movement to fulfil Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of a clean India, PM Modi launched the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ today, while interacting with volunteers from across the nation via video conferencing. He also said that only by building toilets India won’t become clean, rather cleanliness is a habit which one has to adapt and follow everyday.





11:10 am IST Railways has done commendable work in furthering cleanliness: PM The Indian Railways has done commendable work in furthering cleanliness. A team of people of a Railway Station in Rewari are interacting with PM @narendramodi. Watch. https://t.co/SH8Fvytglv — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 15, 2018





11:05 am IST Devotees from Ajmer Sharif Dargah connect with PM Devotees from the Ajmer Sharif Dargah are talking to PM Modi at the launch of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement.’





10:55 am IST Need to keep our homes clean first: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar First of all, we must keep our homes clean so that we can keep public places clean too, said Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, of The Art of Living Foundation. You have infused such fervour in people, especially the youth, that they have made it a mission to make their nation scale new heights: @SriSri to PM @narendramodi #SwachhataHiSeva #SHS2018 #SHS18 pic.twitter.com/4cRX2cLnTy — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 15, 2018





10:50 am IST Emphasis on cleanliness has changed condition of UP: CM Yogi Adityanath “Earlier for UP, cleanliness was a distant dream. But your emphasis on cleanliness has changed the condition of the state. After March 2017, the movement towards a Swachh Bharat got a boost in our state,” said UP CM Yogi Adityanath to PM Modi at the launch of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement.’





10:45 am IST Need to improve waste management: PM Modi PM Modi said that there is a need to improve and make better the waste management system in the country so as to further the clean India drive.





10:35 am IST Swachh Bharat is nation’s movement: Sadhguru “Swachh Bharat is not a movement of any government or any prime minister. This is a nation’s movement,” said Sadhguru at the launch of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement.’ We are a nation with over 10000 years culture; the drainage systems of Mohenjodaro had left even the British in awe; India has a long history of both personal and public hygiene: @SadhguruJV #SwachhataHiSewa #SHS2018 @swachhbharat @swachhbharatgov @narendramodi @ishafoundation pic.twitter.com/MWMyhzwDh8 — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 15, 2018





10:25 am IST PM Modi extends regards to ITBP personnel During an interaction with the ITBP personnel at the launch of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ PM Modi extended regards saying, “you’re always there in the hour of need whether it be on borders or during a calamity. You’ve made the country by being a part of this mission.”





10:15 am IST Tata Trust supports ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’: Ratan Tata The Tata Trust is actively supporting the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ and their support will continue in the years to come especially in bringing more technology, said Rata Tati to PM Modi at the launch of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement.’





10:00 am IST TV an effective way to spread cleanliness message: Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday while interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that he found TV to be an “effective way to spread the message of cleanliness”. “Four years ago, you (Modi) introduced the nation to the Swachh Bharat Mission. I too decided to get involved as a citizen of India. I have been associated with various cleanliness campaigns including the campaign to clean the Versova beach in Mumbai,” Bachchan said to Modi during the launch of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ via his NaMo App.





9:55 am IST People from all sections have joined the mission: PM From today till Gandhi Jayanti, PM Modi urged the nation to re-dedicate themselves towards fulfilling Bapu’s dream of Clean India. ‘Swacch Bharat Mission’ that began 4 yrs ago has reached an important stage today, where people from all sections have joined the mission.





9:50 am IST Youngsters ambassadors of social change: PM During his address, PM Modi said that youngsters are ambassadors of social change and the way they have furthered the message of cleanliness is commendable. The youth are at the forefront of a positive change in India.





9:45 am IST Nari Shakti’s contribution immense: PM The contribution of India’s Nari Shakti in the Swachh Bharat Mission is immense., says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement.’



