LIVE updates: PM Modi pays tribute to late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 94th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the Bogibeel bridge, India’s longest rail-cum-road bridge, connecting Assam’s Dibrugarh on the south bank to Dehamji in the north. The bridge over the Brahmaputra will boost defence logistics along the China border and reduce travel time for rail passengers and road users.

The BJP said that the inauguration of the bridge on the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a “fitting tribute” to the man who had commenced the project.

The rail bridge located below the road will reduce the travel time for goods trains by three hours. The first passenger train on the route will be flagged of by Prime Minister Modi today.

Follow live updates here:

9:50 am IST PM Modi pays tribute to late PM Vajpayee PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal.





9:45 am IST Manmohan Singh, Amit Shah at prayer meet on Vajpayee’s 94th birth anniversary Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, BJP chief Amit Shah have arrived at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal for a prayer meeting on late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 94th birth anniversary. Manmohan Singh, Amit Shah at prayer meet on Vajpayee’s 94th birth anniversary. (ANI phot/Twitter)



