BREAKING: With 104,611 new Covid-19 cases, France sees record daily surge

Updated on Dec 26, 2021 06:37 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
  Dec 26, 2021 06:37 AM IST

    PM Modi's last Mann Ki Baat for 2021 today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, at 11am today, deliver his last Mann Ki Baat address for the year.

  Dec 26, 2021 06:08 AM IST

    Record 104,611 new Covid-19 cases in France

    With 104,611 new Covid-19 cases, France sees its single-day surge. Omicron strain was set to become the dominant variant in France by the end of the year, says health minister.

breaking news
india news

india news

Gujarat's 5-day 'Nadi Utsav' to begin today

The festival, taking place for the first time, will be held to honour three main rivers of the western state: Narmada, Tapi and Sabarmati.
Representative Image
Published on Dec 26, 2021 05:57 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

PM Modi announces vaccines for teens, 'precaution dose'. Expert lists next plan

PM Modi announced the start of vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group from January 3 next year as he emphasised precaution in view of the rising cases of Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the country.
PM Modi also announced a "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers. (AP FIle Photo)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 05:40 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
india news

4 terrorists killed in 2 gunfights in Kashmir's Shopian, Pulwama

The encounter in Shopian broke out late on Friday night after security forces launched a joint cordon and search operation in Chowgam village based on specific inputs about the presence of the terrorists, a Jammu and Kashmir police spokesperson said.
Army soldiers return after neutralizing two unidentified terrorists at an encounter in Shopian. (ANI)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 01:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar
india news

Assam kids skip classes to sign up for stone-lifting, reveals school's special team

The head teacher of Chandranathpur ME School (which is located near Jathinga River) has claimed that children are being used for illegally lifting stones from the river and these children skip classes on those days when they get work. With the help of a child helpline, they have rescued several such children in past too.
An eight-year-old child is collecting stone from Madhura River in Cachar district of Assam. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on Dec 25, 2021 11:55 PM IST
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
india news

Bommai to be CM till '23 polls: Karnataka BJP chief

Chief minister Bommai, who would complete five months in office in the next couple of days, had turned emotional in his home town Shiggaon in Haveri district a few days ago and said he was aware of the fact that posts and positions were not forever, raising eyebrows.
Kateel also ruled out Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai going abroad for the treatment of his knee related ailment. (PTI)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 11:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Tomar's remarks on three contentious farm bills trigger row

"We took a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India's backbone. And if the backbone is strengthened, the country will definitely get stronger," Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said. 
Union minister of agriculture and farmers welfare Narendra Singh Tomar.(PTI File Photo)
Updated on Dec 26, 2021 01:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Tamil Nadu plans random testing of 10% international passengers from 'non-risk' countries

The minister for medical and family welfare Ma Subramanian said 12 people detected with the Omicron variant in the state have been discharged from hospitals in Chennai, Tiruchirapalli and other cities after recovery, taking the 'active' Omicron cases in Tamil Nadu to 22.
Health minister Ma Subramanian said the government has written to the Centre, seeking a fresh set of guidelines to test international passengers arriving from both 'high risk' and 'non-risk' countries. (L Anantha Krishnan)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 11:44 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
india news

PM Modi has redefined governance by giving say to common man: Amit Shah

According to home minister, people have realised that Modi came to power in 2014 not to run the government but to provide a clean, transparent and welfare administration, thus changing the face of the country
Union home minister Amit Shah addressing at the concluding day function of Good Governance Week, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
Updated on Dec 26, 2021 03:10 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Tamil Nadu: AIADMK urges govt to urgently disburse aid to kin of Covid victims

Palaniswami claimed that the Centre had already released its contribution from the National Disaster Response Fund and that the State has to provide its share.
AIADMK co-coordinator K Palaniswami wanted to know why the amount has not been given so far despite a direction from the Supreme court. (L. Anantha Krishnan)
Updated on Dec 25, 2021 11:43 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
india news

Telangana govt prohibits rallies, public meetings

State chief secretary Somesh Kumar issued a government order (GO) to the effect in the wake of the suggestions from Union Ministry of Health and the directions issued by the High Court recently over the matter.
The order said rallies and public meetings shall be prohibited throughout the Telangana till January 2, 2022. (Representative use)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 11:42 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Hyderabad
india news

Karnataka reports 7 new Omicron cases, CM to hold meet today

The meeting comes at a time when there has been a rise in the number of new infections, including the Omicron variant.
Karnataka accounts for at least 31 confirmed cases of Omicron of the total 415 so far detected across India, according to state health ministry data. (PTI)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 11:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Coxavin gets DCGI nod for use among 12-18 age group

The decision came shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced that the government was opening vaccinations to children between the ages of 15 and 18 from January 3 next year.
A health worker administers the vaccine in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI)
Updated on Dec 25, 2021 11:42 PM IST
ByRhythma Kaul
india news

Alappuzha twin killings: 7 more held for SDPI leader's murder, says Kerala police

Kerala Police on Saturday arrested seven more people in connection with the murder of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) State Secretary KS Shaan
Two murders of senior political functionaries from SDPI and BJP in Alappuzha forced the local administration to impose Section 144 in the district. (Representative use)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 11:42 PM IST
ByAgencies, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Karnataka anti-conversion bill: We lacked majority in Upper House, says CM Bommai

In the lower house, the bill, titled The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2021, was discussed for barely a few hours before it was passed with a voice vote over the screaming and sloganeering by Congress on Thursday
While the BJP has a clear majority in the state legislative council, it still has to depend on the JD(S) to make it past the halfway mark of 38 in the 75-seater upper house. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 11:41 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
