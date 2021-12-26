Live
BREAKING: With 104,611 new Covid-19 cases, France sees record daily surge
Breaking news updates December 26, 2021:
Updated on Dec 26, 2021 06:37 AM IST
Follow all the updates here:
-
Dec 26, 2021 06:37 AM IST
PM Modi's last Mann Ki Baat for 2021 today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, at 11am today, deliver his last Mann Ki Baat address for the year.
-
Dec 26, 2021 06:08 AM IST
Record 104,611 new Covid-19 cases in France
With 104,611 new Covid-19 cases, France sees its single-day surge. Omicron strain was set to become the dominant variant in France by the end of the year, says health minister.
Gujarat's 5-day ‘Nadi Utsav’ to begin today
The festival, taking place for the first time, will be held to honour three main rivers of the western state: Narmada, Tapi and Sabarmati.
Published on Dec 26, 2021 05:57 AM IST
PM Modi announces vaccines for teens, 'precaution dose’. Expert lists next plan
PM Modi announced the start of vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group from January 3 next year as he emphasised precaution in view of the rising cases of Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the country.
Published on Dec 26, 2021 05:40 AM IST
4 terrorists killed in 2 gunfights in Kashmir’s Shopian, Pulwama
The encounter in Shopian broke out late on Friday night after security forces launched a joint cordon and search operation in Chowgam village based on specific inputs about the presence of the terrorists, a Jammu and Kashmir police spokesperson said.
Published on Dec 26, 2021 01:28 AM IST
Assam kids skip classes to sign up for stone-lifting, reveals school’s special team
The head teacher of Chandranathpur ME School (which is located near Jathinga River) has claimed that children are being used for illegally lifting stones from the river and these children skip classes on those days when they get work. With the help of a child helpline, they have rescued several such children in past too.
Updated on Dec 25, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Bommai to be CM till ’23 polls: Karnataka BJP chief
Chief minister Bommai, who would complete five months in office in the next couple of days, had turned emotional in his home town Shiggaon in Haveri district a few days ago and said he was aware of the fact that posts and positions were not forever, raising eyebrows.
Published on Dec 25, 2021 11:44 PM IST
, BengaluruHT Correspondent
Tomar’s remarks on three contentious farm bills trigger row
“We took a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India’s backbone. And if the backbone is strengthened, the country will definitely get stronger,” Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said.
Updated on Dec 26, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Tamil Nadu plans random testing of 10% international passengers from ‘non-risk’ countries
The minister for medical and family welfare Ma Subramanian said 12 people detected with the Omicron variant in the state have been discharged from hospitals in Chennai, Tiruchirapalli and other cities after recovery, taking the ‘active’ Omicron cases in Tamil Nadu to 22.
Published on Dec 25, 2021 11:44 PM IST
, ChennaiPress Trust of India
PM Modi has redefined governance by giving say to common man: Amit Shah
According to home minister, people have realised that Modi came to power in 2014 not to run the government but to provide a clean, transparent and welfare administration, thus changing the face of the country
Updated on Dec 26, 2021 03:10 AM IST
, Hindustan Times, New DelhiPress Trust of India
Tamil Nadu: AIADMK urges govt to urgently disburse aid to kin of Covid victims
Palaniswami claimed that the Centre had already released its contribution from the National Disaster Response Fund and that the State has to provide its share.
Updated on Dec 25, 2021 11:43 PM IST
, ChennaiPress Trust of India
Telangana govt prohibits rallies, public meetings
State chief secretary Somesh Kumar issued a government order (GO) to the effect in the wake of the suggestions from Union Ministry of Health and the directions issued by the High Court recently over the matter.
Published on Dec 25, 2021 11:42 PM IST
, HyderabadPress Trust of India
Karnataka reports 7 new Omicron cases, CM to hold meet today
The meeting comes at a time when there has been a rise in the number of new infections, including the Omicron variant.
Published on Dec 25, 2021 11:42 PM IST
, BengaluruHT Correspondent
Coxavin gets DCGI nod for use among 12-18 age group
The decision came shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced that the government was opening vaccinations to children between the ages of 15 and 18 from January 3 next year.
Updated on Dec 25, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Alappuzha twin killings: 7 more held for SDPI leader’s murder, says Kerala police
Kerala Police on Saturday arrested seven more people in connection with the murder of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) State Secretary KS Shaan
Published on Dec 25, 2021 11:42 PM IST
, ThiruvananthapuramAgencies
Karnataka anti-conversion bill: We lacked majority in Upper House, says CM Bommai
In the lower house, the bill, titled The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2021, was discussed for barely a few hours before it was passed with a voice vote over the screaming and sloganeering by Congress on Thursday
Published on Dec 25, 2021 11:41 PM IST
, BengaluruHT Correspondent