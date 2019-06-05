Living in harmony with nature will lead to better future, tweets PM Modi on Environment Day

Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday on the World Environment Day.

“Our planet and environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet,” the prime minister tweeted.

Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future, he said and posted a short video. In the video, he said planting saplings is not enough and people have to take care of it till it becomes a tree.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 11:20 IST