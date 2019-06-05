Today in New Delhi, India
Living in harmony with nature will lead to better future, tweets PM Modi on Environment Day

In the video posted by PM Narendra Modi, he said planting saplings is not enough and people have to take care of it till it becomes a tree.

india Updated: Jun 05, 2019 11:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
harmony with nature,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,World Environment Day
Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on World Environment Day.(ANI File Photo)

Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday on the World Environment Day.

“Our planet and environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet,” the prime minister tweeted.

Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future, he said and posted a short video. In the video, he said planting saplings is not enough and people have to take care of it till it becomes a tree.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 11:20 IST

