Living in harmony with nature will lead to better future, tweets PM Modi on Environment Day
In the video posted by PM Narendra Modi, he said planting saplings is not enough and people have to take care of it till it becomes a tree.india Updated: Jun 05, 2019 11:20 IST
New Delhi
Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday on the World Environment Day.
“Our planet and environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet,” the prime minister tweeted.
Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future, he said and posted a short video. In the video, he said planting saplings is not enough and people have to take care of it till it becomes a tree.
First Published: Jun 05, 2019 11:20 IST