IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / LJD MP MV Shreyams Kumar criticises govt handling of farmer agitation
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Kandela village in Jind district in the northern state of Haryana, India, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Kandela village in Jind district in the northern state of Haryana, India, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
india news

LJD MP MV Shreyams Kumar criticises govt handling of farmer agitation

He noted that the President denouncing farmer protests was a disrespect to constitutional values.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:14 PM IST

In a scathing attack on the government over its handling of the ongoing farmer agitation, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) MP MV Shreyams Kumar on Thursday said the government has remained a mute spectator while democracy is being "butchered" just a few kilometers away from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Participating in a discussion on a motion thanking the President for his address to the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, Kumar alleged that none of the constitutional values are being upheld by the current dispensation and that the country is being mortgaged to private entities.

"Rashtrapati (President) can see how democracy is butchered just a few km away from the Rashtrapati Bhavan -- the Singhu border (the epicentre of the farmer agitation). Our annadatas, the kisan, on whom the Rashtrapati showers praise in his speech, is silenced and traumatised with multi-layered barricading, iron nails on road, barbed wires and iron rods between cemented barricades, reminding one of the horrific Tiananmen Square," he said in Rajya Sabha.

He noted that the President denouncing farmer protests was a disrespect to constitutional values.

Referring to the violence during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26, Kumar said it was the BJP government which dishonoured the national monument -- the Red Fort -- by handing it over to a private party for 25 crore for a five-year period in the garb of adopting a heritage site.

"The Red Fort is today in private hands. Rashtrapati has no qualms about this. The BJP dispensation does not know that under Article 51-A (of the Constitution), it is the fundamental duty of every citizen to value and preserve the rich heritage of our composite culture," he added.

The government does not know the difference between a national monument and a commercial property, Kumar said.

"However, when some hooligans entered into the Red Fort, the dispensation first allowed them to enter and create mayhem only to raise the jingoistic fervour later," he noted.

He further said, "Unfortunately, the President has not seen the sufferings of his fellow brethren, the kisan, the annadatas who are protesting just a few km away from the Rashtrapati Bhavan. They are today insulted by the BJP dispensation by terming them as anti-nationalists."

The Internet is banned at the sites of farmer protest strike and this is draconian and unheard of in a democratic setup. Several international personalities have started raising their voice against this, Kumar noted.

He said that Parliament is "no longer sovereign" and bills are passed for private ends.

He added that the president's speech says the government holds in high esteem the values of democracy and sanctity of the Constitution and that the government has always respected freedom of expression and holding of peaceful agitations.

"In the 2020 World Press Freedom Index, India is ranked abysmally low at 142 out of 180 countries. Even the military junta Myanmar is ranked above India at 139. Palestine is at 137. Monarchies like Oman and UAE are ranked at 135 and 131 respectively. It is a shame for this government that no democracy is ranked as low as India at 142," Kumar said.

The LJD member also attacked the government over its economic policies and said that in the name of a free market economy, the current dispensation is selling all its assets. "Rashtrapati speaks a lot about Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). This is nothing but a catchy slogan aimed at hoodwinking the citizens. From computers to fabrics and from aircraft to toys -- everything is imported," Kumar said.

"Let this government know that roti cannot be downloaded from Google. It is the farmers who feed us. The rich gets richer and the poor gets poorer," Kumar said while opposing the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at Delhi's border points with a demand that the Centre repeal the new agri-marketing laws enacted last September.

The protesting farmers have expressed the apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest ljd
app
Close
(FILES) In this file photograph taken on October 9, 2020, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is pictured during a "Fridays for Future" protest in front of the Swedish Parliament Riksdagen in Stockholm. - Researchers at the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the University of Oxford reported January 27, 2021, that nearly two-thirds of 1.2 million people polled worldwide say humanity faces a climate emergency, according to a UN survey, the largest of its kind ever undertaken. Young and old, rich and poor, respondents in 50 nations home to more than half the global population also chose from a score of policy options to tackle the problem. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) In this file photograph taken on October 9, 2020, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is pictured during a "Fridays for Future" protest in front of the Swedish Parliament Riksdagen in Stockholm. - Researchers at the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the University of Oxford reported January 27, 2021, that nearly two-thirds of 1.2 million people polled worldwide say humanity faces a climate emergency, according to a UN survey, the largest of its kind ever undertaken. Young and old, rich and poor, respondents in 50 nations home to more than half the global population also chose from a score of policy options to tackle the problem. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)(AFP)
india news

Still stand with farmers, tweets Greta Thunberg facing toolkit row

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:40 PM IST
I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing the "Switch Delhi" campaign aimed at decreasing pollution. (HT_PRINT)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing the "Switch Delhi" campaign aimed at decreasing pollution. (HT_PRINT)
india news

Kejriwal launches 'Switch Delhi' campaign to fight air pollution

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Delhi government has rolled out incentives on the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) among all the states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Kandela village in Jind district in the northern state of Haryana, India, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Kandela village in Jind district in the northern state of Haryana, India, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
india news

LJD MP MV Shreyams Kumar criticises govt handling of farmer agitation

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:14 PM IST
He noted that the President denouncing farmer protests was a disrespect to constitutional values.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Kerala approves scheme to provide pension, other benefits to MGNREGS workers

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:08 PM IST
An estimated 1.2 million people are employed under MGNREGS in the state. Workers aged over 60, who have contributed 50 monthly for the scheme for at least five years, will be eligible for the benefits
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan onTuesday revealed the details of Co-WIN app through which one would be able to self-register for vaccine. (Photo: ANI)
Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan onTuesday revealed the details of Co-WIN app through which one would be able to self-register for vaccine. (Photo: ANI)
india news

'Worrying': Ministry lists 8 states/UTs with high Covid-19 positivity rate

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Chandigarh, Puducherry have higher Covid-19 weekly positivity rate than the national average.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bhoomi poojan ceremony of Central Vista Avenue was performed by Union housing minister Hardeep Puri in the presence of housing ministry secretary Durga Shanker Mishra,CPWD DG and senior officers of the ministry at India Gate, New Delhi. (HT Photo)
The bhoomi poojan ceremony of Central Vista Avenue was performed by Union housing minister Hardeep Puri in the presence of housing ministry secretary Durga Shanker Mishra,CPWD DG and senior officers of the ministry at India Gate, New Delhi. (HT Photo)
india news

Central Vista: Govt starts work on Rajpath redevelopment

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:54 PM IST
The redevelopment of the avenue—which comprises Rajpath, leading from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate—will involve restructuring the avenue, creating underground passes and landscaping the green areas
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the leopard roaming around.(ANI)
The image shows the leopard roaming around.(ANI)
india news

4-year-old leopard hit by vehicle in Maharashtra, dies

By HT Correspondent, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:13 PM IST
The forest department officials are at the spot and are likely to perform the big cat’s last rites.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Doctor receives a serum institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine called COVISHIELD during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination drive.
Doctor receives a serum institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine called COVISHIELD during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination drive.
india news

SII delays vaccines for private sale in Bangladesh to focus on national campaign

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Beximco last week received 5 million of the 30 million doses it had ordered from SII for Bangladesh's immunisation programme that begins next week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On March 23, 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as chairperson of Lokpal, the top body to inquire and investigate allegations of corruption against public functionaries.(HT file)
On March 23, 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as chairperson of Lokpal, the top body to inquire and investigate allegations of corruption against public functionaries.(HT file)
india news

Govt says Lokpal did not present any annual report in Parliament

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:37 PM IST
The Lokpal's eight members were administered the oath by Justice Ghose on March 27, 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the centenary celebrations of the historic Chauri Chaura incident via video conferencing in New Delhi on February 4. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the centenary celebrations of the historic Chauri Chaura incident via video conferencing in New Delhi on February 4. (PTI)
india news

Union Budget focuses on farmer empowerment: PM Modi at Chauri Chaura event

By Rajesh Kumar Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:37 PM IST
In the past six years, several measures have been taken by the Centre towards making farmers self- dependent, said the PM while inaugurating the event marking 100 years of Chauri Chaura incident
READ FULL STORY
Close
A cyclists rides on a slippery snow covered road after a brief snowfall in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir.(AP)
A cyclists rides on a slippery snow covered road after a brief snowfall in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir.(AP)
india news

Flight operations disrupted in Kashmir for 2nd day as valley receives snowfall

PTI, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:36 PM IST
“The flight operations at Srinagar airport were hampered as no flights have been able to land so far today due to bad weather,” the officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker holds a tube containing a sample during free mass testing for the coronavirus disease. (Representative image)(REUTERS)
A health worker holds a tube containing a sample during free mass testing for the coronavirus disease. (Representative image)(REUTERS)
india news

No fresh Covid-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh, tally at 16,829

PTI, Itanagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:34 PM IST
The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 99.61%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (PTI)
Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (PTI)
india news

HS Puri performs 'bhoomi pujan' for redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:33 PM IST
The government plans to hold the 2022 Republic Day parade on the newly-developed Rajpath, a project that is being executed under the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh along with others outside the Parliament House, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh along with others outside the Parliament House, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
india news

‘Have mercy’: AAP’s Sanjay Singh urges Centre to repeal ‘black laws'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Speaking in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Singh also accused the government of not being bothered for the farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Derek O'Brien took a swipe at the government over farmers' protest. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Derek O'Brien took a swipe at the government over farmers' protest. (HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

On farm laws stir, TMC's Derek O'Brien says govt failed country at many levels

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:24 PM IST
"Farmers are protesting for 76 days, they are being lathi-charged, called traitors, terrorists, Khalistanis. Talks happened 11 times, all failed, government claims to be a call away but doesn't bother," Derek O'Brien said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP