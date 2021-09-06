LJP denies speculation of Paswan family’s reluctance to vacate 12 Janpath bunglow

Chirag Paswan led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Monday denied speculation that the family of the late Ram Vilas Paswan is reluctant to vacate the house that was allocated to the leader as his official residence.

The clarification came in the wake of reports that a bust of the senior Paswan, who died in October last year, has been installed in the premises of the residence to indicate the family’s wish of establishing a memorial at the 12, Janpath residence.

Paswan was the Union cabinet minister in the NDA government and had been living in the same accommodation for years. The house was recently allocated to Union railway minister, Ashwani Vaishnaw.

According to a leader close to Chirag Paswan, the family had sought time from the government to vacate the house, which was agreed to. “The family has made it clear that they will vacate the house and take the bust with them as well. There is no controversy or disagreement over the issue,” the leader said.

Chirag Paswan, who represents Jamui Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar, has been allotted a house in North Avenue and will be moving there soon, the leader said.

“On September 13 there is a meeting of the senior party leaders in Patna where some crucial decisions will be taken, including on when the house will be vacated,” the leader said.

In 2014, the Union cabinet had decided not to allow any government housing to be turned into a memorial.