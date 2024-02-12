Lobbying for Lok Sabha seat from Belagavi intensifies

Belagavi: The ruling Congress party has witnessed a surge in the aspirants eager to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, outnumbering the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said party insiders. The surge can be attributed to the positive results for the Congress party in the last assembly elections. Satish Jarkiholi (HT)

According to those close to the party, both ministers from Belagavi, Satish Jarkiholi and Lakshmi Hebbalkar, are actively lobbying for their family members to enter the political fray. Hebbalkar is hoping to field her MLC brother Channaraj Hattiholi or her son Mrunal Hebbalkar. However, if this fails, she is prepared to contest the elections from the same seat.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

“Hebbalkar, with her strong base among Lingayat voters in the constituency, is eager to contest either through her family members or herself,” said a senior party functionary from the district.

Meanwhile, Jarkiholi plans to introduce his daughter Priyanka to the political arena through the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said those in the know of the development.

Priyanka, a graduate in social work, has been involved in her father’s social initiatives.

However, both ministers separately stated that they were not interested in fielding candidature for their family members.

“We, the ministers representing the district, must work for the victory of the party candidates as if they are members of our family,” Hebbalkar said.

Jarkiholi also expressed similar sentiments.

“One must obey the instructions of the party chief, especially when it comes to elections,” he said.

However, the party insiders said, both the ministers have told the party leadership that if their family members are selected by the party, they will comply with the high command’s instructions.

Both the ministers revealed that the Congress party had conducted surveys and recommended candidates with higher chances of winning.

Hebbalkar, buoyed by her close ties with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, is particularly enthusiastic about the prospect of contesting, said those close to the party. She had previously expressed ambitions beyond state politics, aspiring for a role on the national stage.

“Hebbalkar represents the Belagavi rural assembly constituency for the second term and enjoys a significant support from her community. With Congress having won in five out of the eight assembly constituencies in Belagavi, the party’s candidates are keen to contest from the constituency,” added the party functionary.

Meanwhile, Jarkiholi, despite being the first choice of the high command, expressed his reluctance to contest the Lok Sabha election. He is focused on securing the post of deputy chief minister, said those in the know of the development.

However, the district women’s wing has held a meeting and asked the high command not to field him for the Lok Sabha elections, arguing that his representation is needed more in the northern part of the state.

Workers close to Jarkiholi’s family reveal his interest in fielding his daughter from Belagavi. Although Priyanka has not yet applied for a ticket, her candidature is expected to be considered due to her favourable chances of winning.

On the other hand, BJP ticket aspirants are less active, awaiting guidance from MP Mangala Angadi. Despite Mangala’s reluctance to contest the elections again, she has recommended her daughter Shradha or her father-in-law, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, as potential candidates, said party workers.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and Janata Dal (Secular), lacking a strong presence in the constituency, are not considered serious contenders in the election.