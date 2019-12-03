e-paper
Locals rescue baby locked in car by parents during hospital visit in Odisha

Locals broke open the car’s window to rescue the infant and rushed her to the hospital in Dhenkanal.

india Updated: Dec 03, 2019 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The baby was frothing in he mouth when she was rescued.
The baby was frothing in he mouth when she was rescued. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A one-and-half-year-old baby girl was rescued in critical condition in Dhenkanal, about 70 km north of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday after her parents left her locked inside their car in a hospital parking lot for about 90 minutes, eyewitnesses said.

Pradip Mishra drove into the Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital Tuesday morning with his wife and their baby daughter for getting his ECG, but left the infant in the car. Sometime later security guards and locals spotted the infant locked inside the car and frothing in her mouth.

“The baby girl started crying and was gasping for breath. She was completely drenched in sweat. We were forced to break open the car’s window and rushed to the girl to the hospital,” said Ashok Nath, an eyewitness.

The girl was rescued in a critical condition and later admitted to the district hospital. Her condition was said to be fine. Kavita Behera, a Red Cross Volunteer who was present at the hospital said it was a case of gross negligence on the part of her parents. “The incident happened inside our hospital premises. The parents can only take the child after obtaining permission from hospital authorities and due paperwork,” she said.

Mishra, however, claimed that he had left the baby in the car as she suffered from occasional fits. “I had been to the hospital for an ECG. But I did not take her to the hospital as it was crowded,” he said.

