Locals upset as transport body issues tickets on Maha transport paper roll

Published on Oct 06, 2022 12:56 AM IST

The Karnataka Rakshna Vedike (Narayangowda faction) district president Deepak Gudaganatti said such mistakes cannot be tolerated and those behind the matter should be held responsible.

The tickets were issued to commuters between Mundaragi taluk in Gadag district to Gadag on Wednesday, drawing sharp reactions from locals. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Belagavi

The North-Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) came under fire for issuing tickets that had ‘Maharashtra Parivahan’ and ‘Jai Maharashtra’ printed on them.

The tickets were issued to commuters between Mundaragi taluk in Gadag district to Gadag on Wednesday, drawing sharp reactions from locals.

Belagavi Kannada activist Ashok Chandaragi, who released two bus tickets to the media, said they were issued to passengers travelling from Doni and other villages in Mundaragi taluk to Gadag town on Wednesday. He said the government must probe the matter.

While the divisional controller of NWKSRTC was not available for a comment, the Gadag depot, in its media clarification, stated that the agency that supplies the thin paper rolls with state logos, emblems, etc to the state road transport corporations of Karnataka and Maharastra might have sent the rolls of Maharastra to us by mistake.

After the matter came to notice, 60 such ETM rolls issued to conductors operating from Gadag depot and 70 rolls from Ron and Dambal routes were taken back and a probe will be initiated, they added.

Transport minister Sriramalu’s personal secretary SM Sonnad said they will immediately bring the matter to the notice of NWKSRTC Gadag division MD Bharat.

