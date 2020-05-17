Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: List of top 10 activities allowed till May 31

india

Updated: May 17, 2020 19:59 IST

The centre has allowed intrastate transport in public and private vehicles in the fourth phase of lockdown through a notification issued on Sunday. However, most restrictions like on domestic and international air travel, metro rail services, educational institutions, hospitality services like restaurants and hotels, cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, mass gatherings of social, sports, religious, entertainment, academic, cultural and political nature won’t be allowed. States have been given the freedom to designate areas into Red, Green and Orange Zones after taking into consideration the parameters issued by the centre.

Here’s a list of top 10 activities that will be allowed in the lockdown 4.0 in all three zones- Red, Orange and Green, between May 18 and May 31.

1. Interstate movement of passenger vehicles and buses with mutual consent of states and union territories involved.

2. Intrastate movement of passenger vehicles and buses as decided by the states and union territories.

3. Apart from standalone shops, market places have now been allowed to open, however, the operation of malls and cinemas continues to be banned.

4. Barber shops, spas and salons can also be opened

5. Interstate and Intrastate movement of medical professionals, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation personnel, ambulances allowed without any restriction.

5. Movement of all types of goods cargo including empty cargo vehicles

6. E-Commerce activities for non-essential goods are now permitted even in Red Zones.

7. Cycle rickshaws and auto-rickshaws, taxis and cab aggregators like Ola, Uber have been allowed.

8. Restriction limiting staff strength in offices to 33% has also been lifted.

9. Installing Aarogya Setup application is no longer mandatory for employees, employers have been instructed to ask employees to install the app for their own safety on ‘best efforts basis’.

10. States and Union territories have been given a free hand in adding more activities to the restricted list.

It is important to note that all activities that were permitted during the third phase of lockdown will continue to be allowed in the fourth phase as well, however, states have been given a lot of freedom as stated in point no 10 to add restrictions in any area. It is also important to note that the above activities will not be allowed in containment zones. In containment zones, the central government guidelines only permit essential services.