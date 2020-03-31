Lockdown-hit Goa relaxes system to issue curfew passes

india

The Goa government has ‘decentralised’ the system to issue curfew passes, mandatory for people to venture out during the 21-day lockdown over coronavirus disease Covid-19.

The government has now allowed a wider range of authorities to issue the pass that was earlier only issued by the District Collectors.

The State Executive Committee (SEC), constituted under the Disaster Management Act, has decided to further relax the norms even as the state continues to reel under a near total lockdown for the most part of the last 10 days.

As part of the decisions taken, the SEC decided to allow the Director of Food and Drug Authority (FDA) to issue passes to members of the Chemists and Druggists Association who expressed that the personnel engaged in the sale or supply of medicines found it difficult to move around. The FDA director has also been empowered to issue transit passes to employees of restaurants.

The government had earlier allowed restaurants to keep their kitchens open to allow for takeaways and home deliveries.

Crucially, for the supply of groceries, which has been severely curtailed, the SEC has authorised the Directorate of Civil Supply and its inspectors to issue authority letters to wholesalers/distributors etc and their staff for their movement to their godowns/shops.

The relaxations come nearly a week after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced a 100 per cent lockdown and curfew which included a shutdown of all essential services, except essential ones like police, fire and emergency services, water supply and electricity.

The lockdown upended the supply chains of groceries as well as that of medicines which are now also in short supply in the state.

“We are doing everything to maintain the food chain. Wholesalers, retailers have all been asked to keep their operations and that their vehicles will not be stopped,” Sawant said at a press conference on Monday.

He also admitted to a shortage of medicines.

“Some pharmacies have begun to experience shortages. The FDA Director spoke to the wholesalers association and asked them to keep the supply of medicines going,” Sawant said.

The Goa government, through a notification, has mandated that all retailers, stockists and wholesalers mandatorily keep their premises open as they received complaints that “retail stores and suppliers had purposely kept their premises closed to create an artificial shortage and consequently benefit from the price rise.”

“It is enjoined upon all retailers, stockists and wholesalers to keep their business premises open failing which stringent action will be initiated as per prevailing law.”

The SEC also decided to facilitate travel passes for NGOs and volunteers who are trying to provide community based relief measures to the needy. The Secretary IT or his representative has been authorised to issue necessary passes to facilitate such volunteering and charitable work.