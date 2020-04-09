Lockdown: Kerala Police feeds thousands of hungry across the state

india

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 12:50 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police authorities are playing the good Samaritan amid the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown enforced since March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The police is feeding thousands of hungry people daily across the state. Initially, they started with a few hundred food packets, but now over 50,000 people are being fed daily across 15 centres in Kerala.

The police’s open kitchen – called Oru vayar ootaam (loosely translated to feed a stomach) – is gaining in popularity, as many volunteers, non-governmental organisations and student police cadets have come forward to feed the poor and the needy.

The police personnel are performing their dual role with aplomb --- enforcing lockdown with alacrity and distributing food packets at one go.

“We don’t want people to go hungry. We started in a small way but expanded after we realised the need to feed many. We concentrate mainly around hospitals where people usually go hungry. We’re serving senior citizens and destitute as well,” said P Vijayan, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kochi Range, and a brain behind the innovative open kitchen.

Vijayan was the guiding force behind the Student Police Cadets programme in Kerala, which later found national traction.

“Kerala has taken the lead in many ways as far as tackling Covid-19 is concerned. The state was the first to report about the disease. We alerted the health workers and politicians about Covid-19. There was a timely intervention from the police as well. Now, the results are there for all to see. We can’t forget our duties and responsibilities towards the poor and distressed people. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state police chief have given us admirable support in our endeavours,” the IGP said.

Charitable organisations, tour operators, student bodies and people from all walks of life are also loosening their purse strings for the police’s novel initiative.