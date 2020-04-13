Lockdown needs smart upgrade to avoid misery to people, tweets Rahul Gandhi

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 21:16 IST

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation Tuesday morning, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus needs a smart upgrade that would allow businesses to gradually reopen.

In a tweet, he said a blanket lockdown has brought misery to millions.

“The one-size-fit-all lockdown has brought untold misery & suffering to millions of farmers, migrant labourers, daily wagers & business owners. It needs a “smart” upgrade, using mass testing to isolate virus hotspots & allowing businesses in other areas to gradually reopen,” Gandhi tweeted.

The 21-day national lockdown announced by PM Modi on March 24 evening ends on Tuesday midnight.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday morning, he is expected to announce an extension of the lockdown with some modifications.

At a video conference on Saturday, most chief ministers had urged the PM to extend the lockdown.

Since Friday, more than half dozen states and union territories have already extended the lockdown till April 30.

Till Monday evening, India reported 9,352 positive cases of coronavirus and more than 300 deaths.