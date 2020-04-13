e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Lockdown needs smart upgrade to avoid misery to people, tweets Rahul Gandhi

Lockdown needs smart upgrade to avoid misery to people, tweets Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said a blanket lockdown has only brought misery to millions.

india Updated: Apr 13, 2020 21:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (HT PHOTO)
         

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation Tuesday morning, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus needs a smart upgrade that would allow businesses to gradually reopen.

In a tweet, he said a blanket lockdown has brought misery to millions.

Follow coronavirus latest updates here.

“The one-size-fit-all lockdown has brought untold misery & suffering to millions of farmers, migrant labourers, daily wagers & business owners. It needs a “smart” upgrade, using mass testing to isolate virus hotspots & allowing businesses in other areas to gradually reopen,” Gandhi tweeted.

 

The 21-day national lockdown announced by PM Modi on March 24 evening ends on Tuesday midnight.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday morning, he is expected to announce an extension of the lockdown with some modifications.

At a video conference on Saturday, most chief ministers had urged the PM to extend the lockdown.

Since Friday, more than half dozen states and union territories have already extended the lockdown till April 30.

Till Monday evening, India reported 9,352 positive cases of coronavirus and more than 300 deaths.

top news
Covid-19 vaccine likely by September: Oxford expert
Covid-19 vaccine likely by September: Oxford expert
India’s ‘strong demarche’ to Pakistan over death of 3 civilians in shelling
India’s ‘strong demarche’ to Pakistan over death of 3 civilians in shelling
Donald Trump’s oil deal: The inside story of how the price war ended
Donald Trump’s oil deal: The inside story of how the price war ended
LIVE: Meghalaya joins list of states to extend lockdown till April 30
LIVE: Meghalaya joins list of states to extend lockdown till April 30
If you have the SuperVPN app on your phone, delete it!
If you have the SuperVPN app on your phone, delete it!
‘Expected better from him’: Afridi disappointed with Kapil Dev’s response
‘Expected better from him’: Afridi disappointed with Kapil Dev’s response
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Paramilitary may be called: Maha minister’s hint as Covid cases cross 2,000
Paramilitary may be called: Maha minister’s hint as Covid cases cross 2,000
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news