Locked in classroom, 8-yr-old girl tries to squeeze through grill; stuck for 18 hrs

Bhubaneswar: An eight-year-old girl whose head was stuck in the grill of her classroom's window for 18 hours in Odisha's Keonjhar was finally rescued on Friday morning when a staffer found her, people familiar with the matter said.

The girl had dozed off on one of the benches in the classroom on Thursday afternoon. When she woke up, she found herself locked up in the room and tried to squeeze through the iron grills on the window, but her head got stuck.

Keonjhar district collector Vishal Singh suspended school headmaster Gourahari Mahanta for dereliction of duty.

School teachers said the child, Jyotsna Dehury, was feeling sleepy late and lay down on one of the benches in her classroom on Thursday afternoon. She was soon fast asleep.

“The cook normally checks everything before locking the classroom after school hours. But she was absent on Thursday due to heavy rains. We asked two senior students of Class 7 to lock the rooms. The older students likely missed her sleeping and put out the light before closing the windows and locking the doors of the classroom,” her class teacher Sanjita Das said.

The Class 2 student found herself locked in the classroom when she woke up, and she tried to squeeze through the iron grills. But her head got stuck.

Jhunu Dehury, the girl’s mother, said she found her daughter missing when she returned from work at 9 pm. “When I asked other children, they told me that she was asleep. I asked them why they didn’t wake her up. Then I thought that she might have fallen asleep at somebody’s house and would return home in the morning. When she didn’t return in the morning, we went to the school. After opening the room, my daughter was found stuck in the school window,” she said.

“The villagers bent the iron grill and rescued the girl. She was immediately rushed to the local hospital. Her condition was stable after treatment,” said Sita Patra, the cook of the school.

