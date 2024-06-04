Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Lohardaga (ST) and Hazaribagh seats in Jharkhand

Live

Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Lohardaga (ST) and Hazaribagh seats in Jharkhand. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.

Welcome to our live coverage of the election counting day for Jharkhand's key constituencies: Lohardaga, Palamau, and Hazaribagh. The polls have seen a significant voter turnout, with Lohardaga at 66.45%, Palamau at 61.27%, and Hazaribagh eagerly awaiting results. The counting day is set to reveal the political fate of these crucial seats, with major parties like the BJP, Congress, and regional players in a tight race. Stay tuned for real-time updates, detailed vote counts, and insights into the electoral trends shaping Jharkhand's political landscape....Read More