Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday as TDP, YSR Congress continue protests

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till Monday after TDP, YSR Congress, AIADMK and RJD continued their noisy protests over various issues, including the banking scam and special status for Andhra Pradesh. (TDP quits NDA: Live updates)

The protests disrupted the proceedings for the 10th consecutive day on Friday.

As soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took up the Question Hour, members from these parties trooped into the Well holding placards.

While members from the TDP, YSR Congress, TRS, AIADMK and RJD were in the Well raising slogans and holding placards, MPs from the Samajwadi Party and Left were seen standing at their seats and shouting slogans.

As the protests continued, the House was adjourned till noon.

Earlier, three newly elected MPs - RJD’s Sarfaraz Alam (Araria-Bihar) and SP members Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel (Phulpur-UP) and Praveen Kumar Nishad (Gorakhpur-UP) - took oath.

The House also paid respect to three departed former members and noted physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking, who passed away recently. Tributes were also paid to nine CRPF personnel, who were killed in a IED blast in Chhattisgarh, on March 13.

Since March 5, when Parliament had reassembled for the budget session after recess, the Lok Sabha has seen disruptions on a daily basis.

Amid noisy protests, the House had passed the Finance Bill and the appropriation bills on Wednesday without any discussion.