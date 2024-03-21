Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Congress's crucial meet with Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar today over seat-sharing
- 39 Mins agoPappu Yadav, Danish Ali among 3 to join Congress ahead of polls
- 58 Mins agoUnion minister Jitendra Singh to file nomination today
- 10 Mins agoCongress clears 10 names for Maharashtra; 7 each for Rajasthan, Gujarat
- 29 Mins agoKey SC hearing on political freebies today
- 48 Mins agoCentre urges NRI voters to participate in polls
- 18 Mins agoNo decision yet on BJP-BJD tie-up, says Amit Shah
- 35 Mins agoCongress' crucial meet with Thackeray, Pawar today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Political parties have geared up to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, the schedule for which was announced by the Election Commission (EC) on March 16. The world’s largest democratic exercise will be staggered across seven phases stretching over six weeks between April 19 and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. See full Lok Sabha election 2024 schedule...Read More
Besides voting for the 543 Lok Sabha seats, the EC has also announced Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha, as will assembly bypolls for 26 vacant seats.
The elections will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi seek a third consecutive term, which will make him only the second person in independent India after Jawaharlal Nehru to achieve the feat. Meanwhile, the Opposition’s Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) hopes to cut into the BJP’s electoral track record and broad social coalition.
2024 Lok Sabha polls: Check statewise full schedule
In the last general elections in 2019, the BJP rode on a wave of Modi’s pan-Indian popularity and nationalistic fervour to a once-in-a-generation majority. The party won 303 seats, and along with its allies comprising the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) captured 336 seats. The Congress was reduced to 52 seats.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule
• Phase 1- April 19
• Phase 2- April 26
• Phase 3- May 7
• Phase 4 - May 13
• Phase 5 - May 20
• Phase 6 - May 25
• Phase 7 - June 1
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Pappu Yadav, Danish Ali among 3 to join Congress ahead of polls
The Congress got a fillip on Wednesday as three senior Opposition leaders, including former Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav, joined the party, weeks before the Lok Sabha elections.
Besides Yadav, suspended Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali and former Jammu & Kashmir MP Lal Singh joined the Opposition party.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Union minister Jitendra Singh to file nomination today
Union Minister Jitendra Singh will file his nomination from the Udhampur constituency for the Lok Sabha election today, ANI reports. The seat goes to polls in the first phase on April 19.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Congress clears 10 names for Maharashtra; 7 each for Rajasthan, Gujarat
The Congress’s Central Election Committee has cleared the names of 10 Lok Sabha candidates, including former Union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde’s daughter Praniti Shinde, for Maharashtra; and seven each for Gujarat and Rajasthan. In the four meetings, the party’s top poll body has so far finalised 82 candidates across 13 states and two Union territories. More details.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Tripura CM holds door-to-door campaign
Tripura chief minister Manik Saha is a holding a door-to-door campaign in Kanchanmala gram panchayat of Golaghati constituency ahead of Lok Sabha elections, ANI reports. Watch video.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Key SC hearing on political freebies today
The Supreme Court will today hear a PIL against the practice of political parties promising freebies during elections, a significant move which comes weeks before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections beginning April 19.
The PIL states that there should be a total ban on populist measures to gain undue political favour from voters as they violate the Constitution, and the Election Commission of India should take suitable deterrent measures.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Centre urges NRI voters to participate in polls
The Centre has urged all non-residents of India (NRI) to cast their vote in the coming Lok Sabha elections. In a post on X, the Press Information Bureau called upon all NRI voters to cast their vote this Lok Sabha Elections and shared a step-by-step guide to inform how they can participate in the general elections. More details.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: AIADMK seals seat pact with 3 allies
Tamil Nadu’s main opposition party — the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) — on Wednesday finalised its seat-sharing arrangement with allies DMDK, SDPI and Puthiya Tamizhagam.
The party has also announced its first list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: No decision yet on BJP-BJD tie-up, says Amit Shah
Union home minister Amit Shah says that a decision is yet to be taken on a possible alliance between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha.
“We don’t know yet if we will have an alliance (with BJD) or not. If we do, we will work as allies, and if we don’t, we will fight to form the government alone. A decision will be taken by our national president,” Shah says. More details
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Congress' crucial meet with Thackeray, Pawar today
After the Congress' Central Election Committee met on Wednesday to finalise candidates for 12 seats for the Lok Sabha elections, leaders of the party will today meet to finalise the remaining seats, reports ANI.
"We have discussed at least 18-19 seats of Maharashtra, we have finalized at least 12 seats and tomorrow morning we have a meeting with Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. Final discussions will be held and all seats will be announced by tomorrow or the day after tomorrow...'' Maharashtra unit party president Nana Patole says.