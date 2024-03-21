 AIADMK seals seat pact with 3 allies; releases 1st list for LS polls | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
AIADMK seals seat pact with 3 allies; releases 1st list for LS polls

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Mar 21, 2024 07:46 AM IST

AIADMK finalised its seat-sharing arrangement with allies DMDK, SDPI and Puthiya Tamizhagham and announced its first of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Tamil Nadu’s main opposition party — the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) — on Wednesday finalised its seat-sharing arrangement with allies DMDK, SDPI and Puthiya Tamizhagam; and announced its first list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami with Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam ( DMDK) general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant during the signing of the agreement on the formation of the alliance ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Chennai on Wednesday. (ANI)
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami with Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam ( DMDK) general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant during the signing of the agreement on the formation of the alliance ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Chennai on Wednesday. (ANI)

According to the electoral pact, late actor-politician Vijayakanth’s Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) will contest from five seats — Tiruvallur (SC), Central Chennai, Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Virudhunagar — while Puthiya Tamizhagam (PT) has been allocated Tenkasi constituency and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) the Dindigul segment.

“DMDK’s tie-up with the AIADMK will continue for the 2026 Assembly elections as well,” DMDK general secretary Premalatha said after inking the pact.

During the day, the AIADMK also named the first set of 16 candidates for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami exuded confidence that the AIADMK-led alliance would sweep the polls.

“AIADMK is a strong party with about 2 crore members, 30 years in the ruling saddle and we ensured a big victory in 2014... people will decide (in our favour) as our clout has increased among the public. AIADMK will win the polls,” he said.

The AIADMK had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the BJP and won one seat. In September last year, however, the two parted ways.

According to its list for the 2024 LS polls, P Saravanan, who was with the DMK and BJP before joining the AIADMK will contest from Madurai. A former Congressman ‘Royapuram’ R Mano has been fielded from Chennai (North), A L Vijayan-Arakkona, E Rajasekar- Kanchipuram and P Vignesh from Salem. The only familiar face, former MP Dr J Jayavardhan, son of senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar, will seek a re-election from Chennai (South).

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

