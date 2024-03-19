Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: NDA files poll code violation complaint against CPI in Kerala
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on March 16 that this year's general election will be conducted in ‘seven phases’, beginning on April 19 and ending on June 1. While the counting for all the state assemblies, which are going for election during the same time, has been set for June 4, the poll body changed the counting dates for Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, where counting will occur on June 2. Other states going for Assembly elections are Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, with 175 and 147 seats, respectively....Read More
Detailed dates of seven phases of Lok Sabha Election 2024 -
• Phase 1- April 19, 2024
• Phase 2- 26 April 2024
• Phase 3-7 May 2024
• Phase 4 - 13 May 2024
• Phase 5 - 20 May 2024
• Phase 6 - 25 May 2024
• Phase 7 - 1 June 2024
• Counting on June 4
Schedule for state Assembly elections -
Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim - Phase 1 (60 seats)
Andhra Pradesh - Phase 4 (175 seats)
Odisha - In four phases, Phase 4, 5, 6,7 (147 seats)
Here are some top election updates so far -
• Approximately 65,000 paramilitary personnel will be deployed by the Centre in West Bengal for election security, the largest deployment among all states. New checkpoints will be established by the Election Commission near West Bengal's international border, along with drone surveillance to prevent smuggling of election-related items.
• Besides West Bengal, about 50,000 paramilitary personnel will be deployed in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure peaceful elections.
• NDA reveals a seat-sharing plan for Bihar, with 40 seats going to polls starting on April 19. In 2019, NDA won 39 out of 40 seats, with BJP winning 17, JD(U) 16, and LJP 6. BJP will fight 17 seats, the same as 2019, and its principal ally, the Janata Dal (United), will fight in 16, one lower than 2019. For the first time, the BJP would contest more seats than the JD(U).
• DMK allocates nine Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry to Congress, following their successful alliance in the 2019 elections. In 2019, the Congress contested nine out of 39 parliamentary seats, besides the lone seat in Puducherry. It won eight seats in the polls in Tamil Nadu. The DMK contested 20 seats and won all of them that year.
• Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan resigns. Speculation arises about her potential candidacy for the Lok Sabha elections in South Chennai or South Tamil Nadu.
Scroll down for more dynamic election updates
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer holds meeting with political parties
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C convened a meeting with prominent political party representatives to discuss crucial aspects of the upcoming elections.
• Detailed insights into the election process were provided, including statistics on total voters (2,12,71,246), comprising male (1,11,92,959), female (1,00,77,543), transgender (744), persons with disabilities (PwD-1,57,257), and overseas voters (1597), along with the number of polling stations (24,433).
• Attendees were informed about recent provisions enabling PwD voters and individuals aged 85 and above to opt for voting at home.
• Regarding Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) availability, Sibin C noted a surplus of 50 per cent, ensuring 150 per cent availability in the state.
• The CEO emphasised key provisions of the “Model Code of Conduct,” urging parties and candidates to avoid hate speech, religious or caste-based vote solicitation, personal attacks, or criticism based on unverified reports.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Ahead of polls, EC orders removal of Bengal DGP, home secretaries of 6 states
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Following the announcement of the general election schedule, the Election Commission on Monday issued orders for the removal of top officials from various states.
• Rajeev Kumar, the director general of police in West Bengal, has been directed to be removed by the ECI.
• Home secretaries from six states, namely Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, have also been instructed to step down.
• Additionally, officials such as the secretaries of the general administrative departments in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh are among those who have been ordered to be removed.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Latest updates on NDA's seat sharing in Bihar
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: On Monday, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) disclosed its seat-sharing agreement among five parties for Bihar's crucial 40 Lok Sabha seats.
• BJP retains its share of 17 seats from the 2019 elections, while Janata Dal (United) will contest 16 seats, down by one from the previous election.
• Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) faction will contest five seats, including Hajipur, currently represented by Chirag's uncle, Union minister Pashupati Paras.
• Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and Jitan Ram Majhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) will contest one seat.
• In the 2019 elections, NDA secured a sweeping victory in Bihar, claiming 39 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats. BJP won all 17 contested seats, JD(U) secured 16, and LJP clinched six seats.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJP's core committee meetings to discuss on candidates
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: The BJP held core committee meetings at its headquarters to discuss potential Lok Sabha candidates across various states, news agency ANI reported.
• Chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda, the meeting saw the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party National General Secretary BL Santosh.
• Discussions in the meeting included states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Haryana, Odisha, Sikkim, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.
• Uttar Pradesh was the first state discussed, with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak, and BJP Uttar Pradesh president Bhupendra Chaudhary in attendance.
• Approximately 25 Lok Sabha seats were on the agenda for discussion in the Uttar Pradesh BJP core group meeting.
• Sources indicate that NDA partner Apna Dal may receive two seats to contest: one from Mirzapur and another from Sonbhadra.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: NDA files poll code violation complaint against CPI in Kerala
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: The NDA, led by the BJP, lodged a complaint on Monday with the district collector against VS Sunil Kumar, the CPI candidate in Kerala's Thrissur news agency PTI reported.
The complaint alleged a poll code violation, saying that Kumar shared a photo with actor Tovino Thomas, an ambassador for the Election Commission's SVEEP program.
Ravikumar Uppath, NDA's Thrissur district coordinator, filed the complaint, accusing the Left leader of misusing the actor's image for electoral gain, thus breaching the Model Code of Conduct.