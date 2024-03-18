Trinamool MP alleges PM Modi violated Model Code of Conduct, files complaint

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale said on Monday that he has filed a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “violating the code of conduct” during a visit to the southern state of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, claiming he “used an Indian Air Force helicopter to attend an election rally” in the state's Palnadu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing during a public meeting in Palnadu on Sunday. (BJP Andhra Pradesh - X)

He shared a screengrab of a tweet from news agency PTI that showed PM Modi being received at Palnadu alongside an IAF chopper. He also shared a copy of the complaint filed against the prime minister.

Taking to X, the TMC MP wrote, “Complaint against PM Modi with ECI for violating code of conduct. Filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Modi for using an Indian Air Force helicopter to attend an election rally in AC 96-Chilakaluripet in Palnadu, Andhra Pradesh yesterday. EC rules prohibit use of state machinery for campaigning. Indira Gandhi was disqualified in 1975 specifically for this reason. If BJP paid for renting the IAF chopper, then EC should let us all know along with the grounds for why an IAF chopper was essential (CMs & other Z+ protectees use normal VVIP choppers which have all required security features). EC had said while announcing the elections that code of conduct violations will be dealt with strictly. Let's see if EC initiates a probe or any action against PM Modi for using an IAF chopper for election campaigning.”

Gokhale's complaint copy said, “This is to bring to your urgent notice and to file a formal complaint for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 17.03.2024 in the Assembly Constituency of 96-Chilakaluripet in Palnadu District of Andhra Pradesh.”

“Your kind attention is drawn to the Election Commission's rules on use of official vehicles and helicopters laid down in the ECI's Letter number. 464/INST/2014/EPS 10.04.2014 addressed to the Chief Electoral Officers of all States/UTS,” it added.

Modi shared the stage with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan at a massive public rally held at Boppudi village, near Chilakaluripet town in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Model Code of Conduct (MCC)

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) is a collection of guidelines to regulate the conduct of political parties and candidates before elections. It becomes operational from announcing the election schedule until the results are declared.

The code includes eight provisions covering various aspects such as general conduct, gatherings, processions, polling day procedures, polling stations, observer roles, regulations for the ruling party, and guidelines for election manifestos.

What if MCC is violated?

While the MCC lacks independent legal enforceability, specific clauses within it can be enforced through corresponding provisions in other laws, such as the Indian Penal Code of 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1973, and the Representation of the People Act of 1951.

Moreover, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has the power under paragraph 16A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order of 1968 to suspend or revoke a party's recognition.