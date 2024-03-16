In Telangana, PM Modi takes ‘maha loot’, ‘buri nazar’ dig at Congress, BRS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the ruling Congress and opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, alleging that the two parties have “shattered all dreams” of the people of the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the poll rally in Telangana's Nagarkurnool.(X/BJP)

“Congress and BRS have shattered all dreams of Telangana,” Modi said while addressing a poll rally in Telangana's Nagarkurnool.

“First, it was BRS' ‘maha loot’ and now it is Congress' 'buri nazar'. For Congress, even 5 years are enough to destroy Telangana,” he added.

In his address, the Prime Minister asserted that the Congress can never work for the welfare of the state.

"They gave the empty slogan of 'Garibi Hatao', yet took no action to uplift the poor,” Modi said. "They used SC, ST and OBC communities as vote banks, yet did nothing to transform their lives. A wave of change was brought when the country trusted Modi with a full mandate!”

Modi also accused the Congress and the BRS of protesting against the Central government's initiatives.

“Our schemes tend to benefit SCs, STs, OBCs, women and farmers the most,” Modi said. “Congress and BRS have time and again protested against our initiatives. Under the guise of social justice, they indulge in corrupt politics.”

Further dubbing Telangana as the ‘gateway of South’, the Prime Minister said that the development of the state has been a priority of his government at the Centre.

Modi also said that even before the announcement of the poll schedule, people have given their decision on the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) crossing 400 seats.

“Even before the formal announcement of the election dates, the people of the country have declared the results. The country has announced: ‘Abki baar 400 paar'."