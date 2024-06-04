Lok Sabha election result: Cong's Digvijay Singh trails in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh seat; BJP leads

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Digvijay Singh is trailing in the Rajgarh seat in MP by a margin of 42,981 votes. Singh is pitted against BJP's Rodmal Nagar and BSP's Dr Rajendra Suryavanshi. Follow Madhya Pradesh election LIVE coverage here Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted a wrong video of Rajasthan’s Khargone, where communal tension erupted on Sunday. Later, he deleted the tweet. (File Photo)

According to the Election Commission's latest data, the Congress leader has garnered 2,39,599 votes, while BJP's Nagar has received 2,82,580 votes so far. The BSP candidate has received 4,964 so far.

Rajgarh went to the polls on May 7 in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

In 2019, BJP's Nagar won from the Rajgarh seat, defeating Congress leader Mona Sustani by a margin of 4,31,019 votes. The BJP secured 65 per cent votes. Nagar also won the 2014 Lok Sabha election from the seat, defeating Congress' Amlabe Narayan Singh.

Digvijay Singh, who is contesting elections from Rajgarh after nearly 33 years, served as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for two terms—1993 to 2003. Prior to this, he was a minister in the then-CM Arjun Singh's cabinet between 1980 and 1984. In 1993, Singh was elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, which he successfully steered to victory in 1998, winning a popular mandate for a second five-year term.

From 2004 to 2018, Singh served as the general secretary of the Congress party, where he handled party work for the states of Odissa, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Goa. He also served on most of the party's committees that are responsible for making political decisions.

Singh was also part of the six-member committee appointed under the chairmanship of Rahul Gandhi, the party vice president at the time, to coordinate the preparations for the 2014 general election. He was also responsible for managing campaigns in the assembly elections of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

Later in 2019, the Congress leader was defeated by BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.