Madhya Pradesh: BJP leading on 28, Congress on one seat in early trends

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 28 seats including Chhindwara while Congress is leading on one seat from Mandla in the early counting of votes of Lok Sabha polls. There is a close contest between BJP and Congress in Balaghat and Bhind. (Representative file photo)

Chhindwara Congress candidate Nakul Nath is trailing by more than 7,000 votes where the BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu is leading.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

In Mandla, outgoing union minister and BJP candidate Faggan Singh Kulaste is trailing by over 200 votes where Congress sitting MLA Omkar Singh Markam is leading.

There is a close contest between BJP and Congress in Balaghat and Bhind. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading from the Vidisha seat.

In Indore, BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani is leading with more than 25,000 votes while None of the Above (NOTA) received only 2,500 votes in the first phase.

Congress was campaigning for NOTA after withdrawal of nomination of their candidate Akshay Kanti Bam.