Madhubani, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj seats in Bihar: Results LIVE Updates
Welcome to our live blog covering the Lok Sabha election results for Madhubani, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj seats in Bihar. As the counting progresses, we'll provide you with real-time updates, insights, and analysis on the outcomes that could shape the political landscape of Bihar and, by extension, the national political scene....Read More
With 40 constituencies- the fourth highest in India, Bihar voted in all seven phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, which concluded Saturday, June 1. As part of the INDIA alliance, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is contesting 26 seats, Congress 9 seats, and the Left parties 5 seats.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 17 seats, Janata Dal-United (JDU) 16 seats, and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) (Ram Vilas) 5 seats, while both Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest 1 seat each as part of the NDA alliance.
Stay tuned for continuous updates and in-depth coverage as we bring you the latest developments from these crucial constituencies.
Lok Sabha Constituency Winning/Leading Candidate Winning/Leading Party Madhubani Ashok Kumar Yadav BJP Jhanjharpur Results Awaited Results Awaited Supaul Chandrahas Chaupal RJD Araria Results Awaited Results Awaited Kishanganj Results Awaited Results Awaited
Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: BJP takes early lead in Madhubani and Araria, RJD in Supaul
The counting of votes in Bihar Lok Sabha Elections began today morning 8 am. BJP has taken early lead in Madhubani and Araria, while RJD in Supaul.
Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results: Counting of votes begins in Madhubani, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj
Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results: Counting of votes in Madhubani, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj to begin at 8 am
The counting of votes in Bihar will begin at 8 am on Tuesday, June 4, at 35 centres across the state.