In Bhim Army chief’s contest from Varanasi, Mayawati sees a BJP conspiracy

Accusing the BJP of indulging in “despicable politics”, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, Sunday alleged that the ruling party had conspired to field Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat to divide the Dalit votes.

Azad had announced earlier this month that he will contest the general elections from Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency.

“With the ill-intention of dividing Dalit votes & taking advantage, the BJP has conspired to field Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar from Varanasi LS seat. This organisation was formed under BJP conspiracy & with its anti-Dalit mindset, it is now indulging in despicable politics,” Mayawati said in a tweet.

“The BJP tried hard to help Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar join the BSP as its mole but failed in its conspiracy. It is very imperative in the national interest to dislodge autocratic, despotic anti-Dalit, OBC & minorities BJP from power. Pls ensure no vote goes waste. My Appeal,” she added.

Later, in a statement, the BSP chief said, “Each and every vote of the Dalits is important to remove the arrogant, autocratic, casteist and communal BJP from power. This should not be allowed to go waste, so that one regrets in future and life does not become hell.” Azad launched his Lok Sabha campaign with a roadshow in Varanasi on Saturday. He accused Modi of only favouring the rich and “harassing” small borrowers and poor.

The Dalit leader declared at the roadshow that the countdown to Modi’s defeat had begun.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 14:21 IST