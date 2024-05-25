Lok Sabha elections 2024: Election Commission releases new meme featuring 'Munna Bhaiyya' from Mirzapur web series

With the last phase of the election left, the Election Commission has released a new meme featuring 'Munna Bhaiyya', a popular character from the Amazon Prime series Mirzapur, to motivate young voters to participate in the voting process. A screengrab from EC's new meme featuring the character Munna Bhayya.(X/Election Commission)

The electoral authority has repurposed a famous meme template linked with the character. In the original meme, 'Munna Bhaiyya' advises, “Padhai Likhai Karo, IAS… YAS Bano”.

The EC has, however, given this meme a twist. In a post put out on X, EC repurposed the meme with ‘Munna Bhai’ saying, "Ye kya reels mein time barbaad kar rahe... jao vote do, loktantra ko mazboot karo (Why are you wasting time on reels...go vote and strengthen democracy)."

“'Munna Bhaiyya's words appealing the youth to vote,” EC captioned the post.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 are currently underway across the country. The seventh phase of polling will be held on June 1. 57 seats across seven states and one union territory will go to polls in the seventh phase. Voting will be held in Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Thirteen seats each in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, nine seats of West Bengal, eight seats of Bihar, six seats of Odisha, four seats of Himachal Pradesh, three seats of Jharkhand and one seat in Chandigarh will go to polls.

A total of 904 candidates are in the fray in this phase. Punjab had a maximum of 598 nomination forms from 13 Parliamentary constituencies (PCs), followed by Uttar Pradesh with 495 nominations from 13 PCs.

Amid the ongoing polls on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Congress party for allegedly considering the country as its property and said that the INDIA bloc was not decisive over their Prime Ministerial face.

"Congress considers the country as its property, it feels that the 'Shehzada' is the only heir. However, the alliance partners are saying that there will be 5 Prime Ministers in 5 years. Can such a big country run like this? Corruption is so deeply ingrained in their culture, that it appears to the country as a bundle of notes," PM Modi said while addressing a public rally in Bihar's Buxar on Saturday.

Further, launching an attack on the INDI alliance over appeasement, Modi said, "These INDI alliance people can do anything for appeasement, for their vote bank. They want to get your property X-rayed. Congress says that Muslims have the first right to the country's property. They want to end the reservation for SC-ST-OBC."

(With PTI inputs)