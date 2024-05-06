Lok Sabha elections 2024: Phase 3 polling on May 7. Check full schedule, key constituencies
Lok Sabha election phase 3: Voting for the third phase will be held on May 7.
The stage is all set for the third phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election, which will take place on Tuesday, May 7. The polling will take place across 94 Lok Sabha constituencies covering ten states and two union territories.
Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seats were also to vote in the third phase of polling. However, due to several connectivity issues, the Election Commission of India rescheduled it to May 25.
Phase 3 voting in Lok Sabha election: Date and time
The voting in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election will begin at 7 am on Tuesday and conclude at 5 pm. The results will be declared on June 4.
Lok Sabha election Phase 3: List of states and constituencies
|State
|Constituencies
|Assam
|Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati
|Chhattisgarh
|Sarguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur
|Bihar
|Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria
|West Bengal
|Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad
|Goa
|North Goa, South Goa
|Gujarat
|Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari, Valsad
|Uttar Pradesh
|Sambhal, Hathras, Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly
|Karnataka
|Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga
|Madhya Pradesh
|Bhind, Bhopal, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Rajgarh, Sagar, Vidisha, Betul
|Maharashtra
|Baramati, Raigad, Osmanabad, Latur (SC), Solapur (SC), Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli
|Daman and Diu
|Daman and Diu
Lok Sabha election Phase 3: Who are the key candidates?
Over 1,300 candidates, including 120 women, are in the fray in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election. Some of the key candidates include bigwigs such as union ministers Amit Shah, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala, Pralhad Joshi, and SP Singh Baghel. Former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh are also contesting the election in Madhya Pradesh. At the same time, the fate of former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will also be decided in the third phase. Meanwhile, several members of Mulayam Singh Yadav's family are also contesting in this phase in Uttar Pradesh.
List of key candidates and their constituencies
Amit Shah (BJP) - Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat
Digvijaya Singh (Congress) - Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh
Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP) - Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh
Dimple Yadav (SP) - Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh
Supriya Sule (NCP) - Baramati, Maharashtra
Purshottam Rupala (BJP) - Rajkot, Gujarat
Jyotiraditya Scindia (BJP) - Guna, Madhya Pradesh
Pralhad Joshi (BJP) - Dharwad, Karnataka
KS Eshwarappa (BJP) - Shimoga, Karnataka
Praniti Shinde (Congress) - Solapur, Maharashtra
Hasmukbhai Patel (BJP) - Ahmedabad East, Gujarat
Pallavi Dempo (BJP) - South Goa, Goa
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress) - Berhampore, West Bengal
The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases - with the first phases concluded on April 19 and April 26. The third phase will be held on May 7; the fourth phase will be held on May 13; the fifth phase will be on May 20; the sixth phase will be on May 25; and the seventh phase on June 1.
According to the Election Commission, the first phase recorded a voter turnout of 66.14 per cent, while the second phase saw a voter turnout of 66.71 per cent.
Meanwhile, the result for all the Lok Sabha seats will be declared on June 4.
