Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Schools, colleges to remain closed in these constituencies

The upcoming third phase of Lok Sabha Elections is scheduled for May 7, covering 94 constituencies spread across 10 states and two Union Territories (UT). In the preceding phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, the voter turnout was recorded at 66.14 per cent in Phase 1 (April 19) and 66.71 per cent in Phase 2 (April 26). Meanwhile, the results for all Lok Sabha seats will be announced on June 4. Key states heading to the polls include Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. (ANI/File)

The Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir were originally slated to vote during the third phase of polling. However, owing to various connectivity challenges, the Election Commission of India (ECI) decided to postpone the election to May 25.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In which constituencies will schools and colleges be closed?

On election days, schools and colleges are shut down as they are designated as polling stations. Additionally, security considerations prompt closures to minimize disruptions for students and faculty during potentially volatile polling periods.

Key states heading to the polls include Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Assam (4): Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati

Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati Chhattisgarh (7): Sarguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur

Sarguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur Bihar (5): Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria

Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria West Bengal (4): Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad

Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad Goa (2): North Goa, South Goa

North Goa, South Goa Gujarat (26): Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari, Valsad

Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari, Valsad Uttar Pradesh (10): Sambhal, Hathras, Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly

Sambhal, Hathras, Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly Karnataka (14): Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga

Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga Madhya Pradesh (8): Bhind, Bhopal, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Rajgarh, Sagar, Vidisha, Betul

Bhind, Bhopal, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Rajgarh, Sagar, Vidisha, Betul Maharashtra (11): Baramati, Raigad, Osmanabad, Latur (SC), Solapur (SC), Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle

Baramati, Raigad, Osmanabad, Latur (SC), Solapur (SC), Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1): Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Dadra and Nagar Haveli Daman and Diu (1): Daman and Diu

Key Candidates

In the third phase of the Lok Sabha election, over 1,300 candidates are contesting, with 120 of them being women. Among the notable contenders are prominent figures such as union ministers Amit Shah, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala, and Pralhad Joshi, along with SP Singh Baghel. Former chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh are also participating in Madhya Pradesh, while the electoral fate of former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will be determined during this phase. Additionally, several members of Mulayam Singh Yadav's family are contesting in Uttar Pradesh at this juncture.

The fourth phase is scheduled for May 13, followed by the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1.