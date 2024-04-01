Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi again rakes up ‘ceding’ of Katchatheevu island
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Campaigning for the upcoming general elections is in full swing, On Sunday, the BJP-led ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc, both held major rallies, with prime minister Narendra Modi campaigning in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, while the Congress-led alliance protested in Delhi against the ‘dictatorial’ Modi government....Read More
Polling for the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, the first of which is on April 19. Voting will also be held on April 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1. The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats, will take place on June 4.
The BJP, which won parliamentary majority of its own in both previous general elections – 282 seats in 2014 and 303 in 2019 – has set a target of winning 370 seats on its own and over 400 with allies. PM Modi, too, is seeking a hattrick of wins for the top post. The Congress, on the other hand, has formed the INDIA bloc to strengthen its prospects of coming to power, and deny both PM Modi and the BJP, a third consecutive term. The grand old party won just 44 and 52 seats in 2014 and 2019, respectively.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: S Jaishankar speaks on Katchatheevu island issue
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses media on the issue of Katchatheevu island.
“in 1974, India and Sri Lanka concluded an agreement where they drew a maritime boundary, and in drawing the maritime boundary Katchatheevu was put on the Srilankan side of the boundary,” he says.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: RLD national vice president Shahid Siddiqui leaves party
Yesterday, I resigned from the position of National Vice President of RLD & its membership. Me and my family stood up against Indira’s Emergency & today can’t silently watch undermining of all the institutions which have united & made India one of the great nations of the world. My regards & best wishes to @jayantrld & other colleagues in the party: Shahid Siddiqui
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: DMK's ‘double standards’ on Katchatheevu island exposed, says PM Modi
Rhetoric aside, DMK has done NOTHING to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s interests. New details emerging on #Katchatheevu have UNMASKED the DMK’s double standards totally.
Congress and DMK are family units. They only care that their own sons and daughters rise. They don’t care for anyone else. Their callousness on Katchatheevu has harmed the interests of our poor fishermen and fisherwomen in particular: PM Narendra Modi
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: ‘All records will be broken under PM Modi,’ says Madhya Pradesh CM
Under the leadership of PM Modi, Dindori district will get a huge majority percentage. I hope that all records will be broken: Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh CM
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Sikh group hold pro-Modi rally in US
A US-based Sikh group holds rally in support of PM Modi in Maryland. Participants decked up their vehicles with flags of the BJP, and displayed the prime minister's slogan of ‘Abki baar, 400 paar.’
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: In MP, Congress begins ‘one note, one vote’ campaign
With its bank accounts frozen by the central Income Tax department, the Congress' Madhya Pradesh unit on Sunday launched a "one note, one vote" campaign seeking donations to contest the Lok Sabha elections.
Arun Shrivastava and Dinesh Yadav, its candidates from Bhopal and Jabalpur, respectively, campaigned in state capital, Bhopal, with boxes in their hands.