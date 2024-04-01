Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi again rakes up ‘ceding’ of Katchatheevu island

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Campaigning for the upcoming general elections is in full swing, On Sunday, the BJP-led ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc, both held major rallies, with prime minister Narendra Modi campaigning in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, while the Congress-led alliance protested in Delhi against the ‘dictatorial’ Modi government....Read More

Polling for the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, the first of which is on April 19. Voting will also be held on April 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1. The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats, will take place on June 4.

The BJP, which won parliamentary majority of its own in both previous general elections – 282 seats in 2014 and 303 in 2019 – has set a target of winning 370 seats on its own and over 400 with allies. PM Modi, too, is seeking a hattrick of wins for the top post. The Congress, on the other hand, has formed the INDIA bloc to strengthen its prospects of coming to power, and deny both PM Modi and the BJP, a third consecutive term. The grand old party won just 44 and 52 seats in 2014 and 2019, respectively.