Lok Sabha polls 2024 Phase 3: Assam sees highest voter turnout at 81%, UP lowest. Key takeaways

Voting in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded on Tuesday across 93 Lok Sabha constituencies covering 10 states and two Union territories. According to the Election Commission data, the third phase recorded a voter turnout of 64.4 per cent - the lowest compared to the first two phases (66.14 per cent and 66.71 per cent respectively). While Assam recorded the highest voter turnout, Uttar Pradesh witnessed the lowest. India General Elections 2024: A finger of a voter is marked with indelible ink after casting a ballot at a polling station during the third phase of voting for national elections.(Prakash Singh/Bloomberg)

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases - with the first three phases concluded on April 19, April 26, and May 7. The fourth phase will be held on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1. The result for all the Lok Sabha seats will be declared on June 4.

Here are the key takeaways from the Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha polling:

According to the Election Commission data updated on Tuesday night, Assam, in the third phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election, recorded a voter turnout of 81.61 per cent, followed by West Bengal at 75.79 per cent, Goa at 75.20 per cent, Chhattisgarh at 71.06 per cent, Karnataka at 70.41 per cent, Maharashtra at 66.05 per cent, Madhya Pradesh at 66.05 per cent, Gujarat at 58.98 per cent, Bihar at 58.18 per cent, and the lowest in Uttar Pradesh at 57.34 per cent. The Election Commission, in a statement, said that the third phase of polling was held smoothly and peacefully in all states and union territories, including in the naxal-affected areas in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The EC ordered re-polling at a polling booth in Rajasthan's Barmer on Wednesday due to a breach of vote confidentiality. Four members of the polling party have also been suspended in this case. According to the EC, at least 75 international delegates from 23 countries visited several polling stations in six states during the polling process. “The delegates witnessed the process of dispatching polling materials and machines to the polling teams and were appreciative of the magnitude, transparency and, most importantly, the festive mood of voters,” the EC said, reported PTI. A total of 1,331 candidates, including 120 women, were in the electoral fray in the third phase. Some of the key candidates included bigwigs such as union ministers Amit Shah, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala, Pralhad Joshi, and SP Singh Baghel. Former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh also contested the election in Madhya Pradesh, while several members of Mulayam Singh Yadav's family also contested in Uttar Pradesh. Several officials across the country came up with innovative bids to entice voters and urge them to exercise their franchise. The Shimoga Zilla Panchayat in Karnataka had a polling booth with majestic thrones reserved for voters. At the same time, proprietors of an ice cream shop in the Hubbali city of Dharwad offered ice creams free of charge to voters. Meanwhile, food shops in Madhya Pradesh's Indore offered free poha, jalebis, and ice cream to those who cast their votes in the early hours of polling. In Maharashtra, several food establishments offered discounts to customers with ink marks on their fingers.

(With inputs from PTI)