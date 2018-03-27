Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned as opposition leaders continue protests; no confidence motion not taken up

The Rajya Sabha could not bid farewell to 40 retiring MPs on Tuesday or transact any business for the 13th day in a row as chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House for the day after AIADMK members protested over the Cauvery water issue.

After laying of listed papers, the chairman said the House should bid farewell to retiring MPs.

However, AIADMK members entered the Well of the House shouting slogans and carrying placards and were soon joined by the TDP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the House.

“We don’t have courtesy even for retiring members,” Naidu remarked as he asked protesting members to go back to their seats.

As his appeal went unheeded, Naidu asked both Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and Leader of the House Arun Jaitley: “Are we so helpless?”

To this, Azad said the House should function.

Minister of state for Parliamentary affairs Vijay Goel also appealed to protesting MPs to let the House function. He was seen persuading V Maitreyan of AIADMK to give up the protest and let the farewell process begin.

As the AIADMK and the TDP did not relent, Naidu adjourned the House for 15 minutes and asked leaders of different political parties to meet him in his chamber.

When the members reassembled, Naidu again appealed for peace in the House.

No No Confidence Motion

A no confidence motion could not be taken up on Tuesday again amid protests even as Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar said both sides were willing to have a debate on it.

Disruptions in the Lower House started soon after it met at 11 am. Within minutes it was adjourned till 12 pm.

The scene was no different when the House met again as members from the AIADMK trooped near the Speaker’s podium. MPs from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) who have been protesting over the last week did not do so and have also extended support to the no confidence motion.

Apart from the TDP and YSR Congress, the Congress and Communist Party of India-Marxist have also submitted no confidence motions against the government.