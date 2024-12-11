Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lokayukta raids 50 places of 10 officials, recovers 48.55 crore

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Dec 11, 2024 08:04 AM IST

The Lokayukta police carried out extensive raids across the state, targeting 10 government officials suspected of amassing disproportionate assets

The Lokayukta police carried out extensive raids across the state, targeting 10 government officials suspected of amassing disproportionate assets, on Tuesday. The simultaneous raids, conducted at over 50 locations in Bengaluru, Koppal, Chitradurga, Channapatna, and other areas, led to the discovery of assets worth 48.55 crore.

The simultaneous raids, conducted at over 50 locations in Bengaluru, Koppal, Chitradurga, Channapatna, and other areas, led to the discovery of assets worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>48.55 cr (File photo)
The simultaneous raids, conducted at over 50 locations in Bengaluru, Koppal, Chitradurga, Channapatna, and other areas, led to the discovery of assets worth 48.55 cr (File photo)

The raids, which included searches of residences, offices, and properties of the accused as well as their relatives, highlighted the widespread misuse of power among public officials.

“We found 6.70 crore worth of property from M Lokesh Babu, superintendent engineer at BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited),” said Lokayukta IGP A Subramanyeshwara Rao. Other notable findings included 1.85 crore assets from SG Suresh, revenue inspector at BBMP, Bengaluru; 6.63 crore worth of property from Dr Sunil Kumar MC, district health officer for Bengaluru Rural; and 2.21 crore worth of property from Krishnappa, tax inspector at BBMP, Bengaluru.

Additional discoveries included 7.92 crore worth of property from Ekesh Babu K, deputy secretary, higher education department; 12.53 crore from Nanjundaiah, deputy superintendent of police, Channapatna; 2.01 crore from Lakshman Konerappa Karni, SDA, panchayat raj engineering division, Gadag; 3.58 crore from Ramappa Pandu Jadhav, superintendent engineer, municipal corporation, Kalaburagi; 1.61 crore from Ramesh B Agadi, excise inspector in Koppal; and 3.50 crore worth of assets from S Suresh, assistant conservator of forests in Chitradurga.

“We have registered cases against the accused officials and are conducting further investigations into their financial affairs to trace the origins of their illicit wealth,” IGP Rao added.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On