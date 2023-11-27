‘Loneliness must be bothering you’: Asaduddin Owaisi's jibe at Rahul Gandhi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday launched a fresh attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the latter's ‘2 friends’ jibe at the Hyderabad MP.Addressing a rally in Telangana on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had said that Owaisi and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) were the two friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

“Modiji ke hai do yaar, Owaisi aur KCR (PM Modi has two friends- Owaisi and Telangana chief minister and BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao)," Gandhi had said.

The same day, Owaisi hit back at Gandhi saying,"Rahul Gandhi ke do pyaar hai (Rahul Gandhi's has two love of life) - one Italy because his mother is from there, and other one is PM Modi because he gives him power."On Monday, Owaisi continued his attack on the former Congress MP. “Rahul Gandhi, you have turned 50. Loneliness must be bothering you. It's your decision. We don't disturb anyone, but if someone teases us, we don't spare them,” PTI quoted the AIMIM chief as saying.Rahul Gandhi has been attacking Owaisi in the election rallies, accusing him of siding with the BJP. “In Telangana, there is an electoral contest between Congress and the BRS. We have defeated the BJP here. But remember, BJP wants BRS to win in Telangana. Both of them are working together. Even the AIMIM is hand in gloves with them," Gandhi had said at a rally in Telangana's Mulugu last month.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (then TRS) had swept the polls by winning 88 of 119 seats. The Congress, the Telugu Desam Party, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) contested election under the Maha Kootami alliance, but won only 21 seats.The Bharatiya Janata Party had won one seat while Owaisi's AIMIM had bagged seven seats.

This year, Telangana goes to polls on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

