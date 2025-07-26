Longer wait times, cancelled bookings ahead for cab riders in Maha, here's why

Passengers relying on app-based cab services like Uber and Ola may soon face longer wait times, cancelled bookings, and a sharp dip in cab availability as drivers step up their protest over pending fare revisions and policy implementation. The driver unions have raised several key demands, including higher base fare. (HT/Representative image)

With negotiations between aggregator driver unions and the state government deadlocked, drivers have begun logging out of the apps and operating offline. Many are cancelling bookings after calling passengers and offering to complete the trip privately—without routing it through the aggregator platforms.

“We’re not going off the roads. But we will now choose which trips to accept through the app, cancel others, and drive offline,” said Prashant Sawardekar of the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT). “This will continue until the state government implements the aggregator policy and revises fares.”

Why are drivers protesting?

The driver unions have raised several key demands, including higher base fare: They want the government to fix a base fare of ₹48, the same as what is currently charged by Cool Cabs. At present, app-based fares start at ₹16 per km in Mumbai. The unions want it raised to ₹24.

Fair earnings: Drivers claim they currently earn ₹6–8 per kilometre after aggregator cuts. By driving offline, they expect to make ₹12–14 per kilometre, without paying the 20–30% commission to platforms.

Policy implementation: The unions are pushing for the state to implement the aggregator policy, which includes fare regulation and social security measures.

Talks stuck, protests intensify

Two high-level meetings this week—one with the transport department and another with senior political leaders—ended without resolution. “We’ve been told the government will seek a written commitment from platforms like Uber and Ola to raise fares, but that has not materialised,” said Keshav Nana Kshirsagar of the Maharashtra Gig Workers’ Union.

On July 23, the Bombay High Court issued an interim order barring protestors from obstructing aggregator operations. But driver leaders insist that their protest is peaceful and constitutionally protected. “Any attempt to delegitimise our union or protest undermines our fundamental rights under Articles 19(1)(a), (b), and (c),” said Shaik Salauddin, co-founder and national general secretary of IFAT.

While Uber insiders say a 50% fare hike demand will make rides more expensive for passengers, Ola has yet to officially respond. Drivers, however, say they are left with no choice. “We’re not striking. We’re just taking back control of how we work, until the government and companies give us fair terms,” said Sawardekar.